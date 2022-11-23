NBA
NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight: Kevin Huerter Over 15.5 Points Leads Our Best Bets
We’re back with another Wednesday night slate this week and there’s twelve games on tonight for fans to enjoy throughout the evening. We’ve put together our best NBA player prop picks for tonight’s games featuring Minnesota vs Indiana, Sacramento vs Atlanta, and Chicago vs Milwaukee.
Starting the night at 7:00pm are the 9-8 Minnesota Timberwolves vs the 10-6 Pacers. Next, the 10-6 Sacramento Kings will be in Atlanta tonight to face the 10-7 Hawks. Wrapping up at 8:00pm are the 7-10 Chicago Bulls who will be on the road to face the 12-4 Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA betting sites have the Bucks at (+600) to win the Finals.
Best NBA Player Prop Bets Tonight
- Buddy Hield over 17.5 points @ -110 with BetOnline
- Kevin Huerter over 15.5 points @ -106 with BetOnline
- Grayson Allen over 9.5 points @ -106 with BetOnline
NBA player prop pick #1: Buddy Hield over 17.5 points @ -110 with BetOnline
Buddy Hield is one of the two Pacers players who average 30+ minutes per game this season. He came over to Indiana in the in-season trade last year that involved Tyrese Halliburton and Domantas Sabonis. For the Pacers this year, he’s averaging (17.4) points, (4.9) rebounds, and (2.8) assists per game.
Our pick tonight is for Buddy Hield to have over 17.5 points @ -110 with BetOnline. He’s had over 17.5 points in eight games this season. The Pacers will take on the Minnesota Timerwolves tonight at 7:30pm.
thanksgiving eve hoops at @GainbridgeFH.
🎟️: https://t.co/YPFIZKeT8A pic.twitter.com/3ToSApzX96
— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 23, 2022
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|-130
|Indiana Pacers
|+110
NBA player prop pick #2: Kevin Huerter over 15.5 points @ -106 with BetOnline
Kevin Huerter and the Scramento Kings have been on a hot streak recently and have won seven games in a row, and ten of their last twelve games. Huerter is averaging (16.7) points, (3.1) rebounds, and (3.3) assists per game. Tonight, Huerter will have a matchup with his former team, the Atlanta Hawks.
Our pick is for Kevin Huerter to have over 15.5 points @ -106 with BetOnline. He’s scored over 15.5 points in ten of the 16 games he’s played in this season. In five of his last six games, he’s made at least four three-pointers in each.
W
W
W
W
W
W
W#BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/wZSAUT7yoo
— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 23, 2022
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Sacramento Kings
|+162
|Atlanta Hawks
|-182
NBA player prop pick #3: Grayson Allen over 9.5 points @ -106 with BetOnline
The Milwaukee Bucks have been rolling this season and are second in the Eastern Conference with a 2-4 record. Role players on the team like Grayson Allen have been asked to have slightly larger roles to begin the season as the team deals with injury. He’s averaging (10.4) points, (3.1) rebounds and (2.4) assists per game.
Our pick for this game is for Grayson Allen to have over 9.5 points @ -106 with BetOnline. Allen has had over 9.5 points is seven games for the Bucks this season and five of those games have been within the last seven he’s played in. He and the Bucks will take on the 7-10 Chicago Bulls tonight.
Good morning. pic.twitter.com/AqNLb9RIDZ
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 23, 2022
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Chicago Bulls
|+210
|Milwaukee Bucks
|-250
