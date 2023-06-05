NBA Reports: Kyrie Recruiting LeBron to Join Him in Dallas

While many Assumend Kyrie in the Stands for the Lakers Playoff Matchup Against Denver Meant he Wanted to be a Laker, it Now Appears the Opposite May be True

Reports have emerged indicating that Kyrie Irving, who will soon be a free agent, is attempting to recruit Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James to join the Dallas Mavericks. This unexpected development has generated significant buzz, overshadowing the Miami Heat’s series-tying victory against the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

“I’m told Kyrie Irving has formally reached out to LeBron James to see if he’d be open to going to Dallas.. It’s clear that Kyrie is trying to recruit talent to Dallas and we’ll see how that plays out for his free agency” ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/uqFjlidQL1 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 5, 2023

Is LeBron to Dallas Even Possible?

While the notion of James joining Irving and Luka Doncic in Dallas may seem amusing, it is highly unlikely to materialize. The odds of such a move taking place are remote due to various factors, including contractual obligations, salary cap constraints, and the desire of all parties involved. Nonetheless, the idea of a reunion between Irving and James, who previously played together for the Cleveland Cavaliers, has been openly discussed. As recently as the February trade deadline, James expressed his willingness to play alongside his former teammate.

Mavericks Previously Tried to Land LeBron

Sources indicate that the Mavericks had considered making an offer for James last season when the Lakers were struggling. However, the Lakers made significant trades near the deadline, altering the course of their season. Under the NBA’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement, which resembles a hard cap, assembling a Big 3 consisting of James, Irving, and Doncic would be challenging due to financial limitations. Both Irving and James would need to accept substantial pay cuts for such a scenario to be feasible.

In the unlikely event that James becomes available this offseason, a potential option could involve a buyout arrangement. However, it should be noted that James, who is currently 38 years old, still has one year remaining on his contract worth $46.9 million, with a player option of $50.6 million for the 2024-25 season. It is widely expected that the four-time MVP will return for his 21st season in the league.

James and Doncic share a positive relationship that continues to grow. Doncic has previously expressed that James was his favorite player growing up, and their mutual respect is evident. Irving, on the other hand, is set to become an unrestricted free agent after being acquired by the Mavericks in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets in February. According to sources, Irving is the Mavericks’ top priority in the upcoming offseason.

Following the Lakers’ elimination in the second round of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets, James revealed that he is considering retirement and is uncertain about his future with the team heading into the 2023-24 season,