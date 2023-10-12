In the latest round of NBA Rumors, Klay Thompson could sign a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Golden State Warriors this month. The five-time All-Star is entering the final season of the five-year, $190 million deal he inked with the Dubs in July 2019.

Thompson, 33, will earn $43.21 million in the 2023-24 season. “A four-year deal in the $30-35 million per season range sounds reasonable, at least to the NBA executives I talk to. There is no sign of acrimony between Thompson and the Warriors. Bet on the two sides getting something done,” wrote Sports Illustated’s Chris Mannix.

Some NBA executives believe Klay Thompson could secure a four-year deal worth $30-35M annually, per @SIChrisMannix “Thompson, in the final year of a five-year, $190 million deal, probably lands somewhere in the middle. A four-year deal in the $30–35 million per season range… pic.twitter.com/rF17DbQlfa — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 12, 2023



A four-year, $140 million deal seems ideal for both sides. Draymond Green signed a four-year, $100 million contract in July, and Stephen Curry is currently under contract through the 2025-26 season.

Furthermore, Chris Paul’s $30 million salary for the 2024-25 season is non-guaranteed. In other words, Paul’s addition allows the Warriors to extend Thompson without going into the second tax apron.

If a team goes into the second apron, it can lose the ability to sign buyout players during the season, the $5 million taxpayer midlevel exception, and forfeit access to trade exceptions or cash in trades.

However, is Klay Thompson still worth almost $150 million at this point of his playing career?

In the 2022-23 season, the two-time All-NBA member made 69 starts. He averaged 21.9 points, a career-high 4.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 33 minutes per game while shooting 43.6% from the floor and 41.2% beyond the arc. The 10-year veteran led the league in 3-pointers with 301 3s as well.

Last season, Thompson’s 3-point accuracy improved from 2021-22, but one could argue that his most efficient season was 2017-18. Although a couple of fans believe Thompson struggled last season, the four-time NBA champ sees things differently.

Klay Thompson, on an expiring deal, said an extension with the Warriors is “possible” in the next month but “whatever happens, life is great.” pic.twitter.com/6HteNezNZp — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 2, 2023