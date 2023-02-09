Thomas Bryant has been having a solid season. He has been a viable backup to Anthony Davis, who has been battling nagging injuries again this year, and had become a great rotational piece for the Lakers. However, the Lakers have not been having the year they expected. As a result, they have been extremely busy this NBA Trade Deadline. Los Angeles got off Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster three-team deal that sent Russ to Utah, Mike Conley to the Timberwolves, and D’Angelo Russell back to the Lakers. Now, the Lakers are dealing Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Davon Reed and three second-round draft picks. While the Lakers are trying to rebuild right now, this is actually a great move for Thomas Bryant’s career considering where he is going.

Los Angeles Lakers Deal Thomas Bryant to Denver Nuggets in Exchange for Davon Reed and Draft Picks

Los Angeles Lakers Continue to Make Moves Following Huge Russell Westbrook Deal

There is a good chance that the Lakers will try to use Davon Reed for another trade before the deadline. Some expect them to try to make a deal for another big man such as Myles Turner. Others expect Los Angeles to make a move for a 3 and D guy, players who would thrive with LeBron James and his ability to drive the lane. They already solved some of their shooting woes by bringing back D’Angelo Russell to the Lakers, a point guard who has shot 39.1 percent from beyond the arc this year. The Lakers are content enough with Wenyen Gabriel as a backup big for the time being which was evident by trading the athletic rim-rolling Thomas Bryant to a Western Conference contender. Regardless of what else may happen today, Thomas Bryant is heading to a much better situation for him.

Denver Secures a Backup Center for Nikola Jokic

If there was any glaring hole for the Denver Nuggets this season, it would be a backup center. Their lone backup center on the roster was an old DeAndre Jordan before this deal. Many feel like the Nuggets hit a home run considering Davon Reed was only logging garbage-time minutes this season. Now, they have a much more athletic backup big man to give Nikola Jokic much-needed rest. A center who has been tallying 12.1 points, 6.8 total rebounds, while shooting a sky-high 65.4 percent from the field.

The biggest hole on the Nuggets’ roster was backup center, and Thomas Bryant is a backup 5 that can start for a lot of teams. He’s the athletic and mobile, 7-foot rim presence that the Nuggets want behind Nikola Jokic. — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) February 9, 2023

It should also be noted that Bryant played with two current Denver Nuggets earlier in his career. Those two being Ish Smith and Jeff Green. This is not necessarily something that will guarantee success, but it is a subtle thing that could go well with the Nuggets’ already excellent team chemistry. Playing alongside the best passing big man in Nikola Jokic will also increase Bryant’s productivity considering how contagious the MVP’s unselfishness is for this team. While Kevin Durant going to the Suns does make the road to the NBA Finals a big tougher for Denver, the Nuggets still have +800 odds to win the title per BetOnline.