The last five NBA seasons for John Wall have not been easy. Injuries and contract disputes have made him miss multiple seasons and it’s time he won’t get back in his career. Last season, Wall started the year with the LA Clippers. He was then traded to the Houston Rockets and was quickly waived. After that, Wall didn’t get picked up and he’s an unrestricted free agent. On Sunday, he held a private workout for multiple teams during Summer League. The Celtics and Blazers were two of the teams in attendance.

John Wall’s best years in the NBA came during his time with Washington. He was a five-time all-star, one-time All-NBA, and one-time All-Defensive selection with the Wizards. The savvy PG was asked to sit out by the Rockers during the 2021-22 season.

On top of that, Wall had only played 40 games the previous season for Houston. He was unhappy with the way it all transpired in 2021-22. Now, the 32-year-old is looking for a path back to the NBA.

Veteran point guard John Wall held a private workout on Sunday with multiple teams — including the Boston Celtics and Portland Trailblazers — in attendance. The five-time All-Star is ramping up efforts in hopes of a return to the NBA. — Kelly Iko (@KellyIko) July 9, 2023

In 34 games and 3 starts for the Clippers last season, Wall averaged (11.4) points, (2.7) rebounds, and (5.2) assists. His (22.2) minutes played per game was by far the lowest of his career. At 32, Wall feels like he still has a lot left in the tank and can offer veteran leadership off the bench.

Wall is no longer a starter in the NBA, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be an effective player off the bench. He’s played in 647 career games and has made 604 starts. Coming off the bench is not something he’s used to, but it’s he’ll have to embrace that role if he wants to continue playing in the league.

The Celtics did trade away PG Marcus Smart this offseason, but they are not in dire need of a PG. Derrick White will play a larger role for Boston next season and they still have depth on their roster. John Wall may be a more intriguing signing for the Trail Blazers. If the Blazers do end up trading Damian Lillard, Wall could be a solid replacement as a veteran PG. He’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for his NBA career.