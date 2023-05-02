Nikola Jokić assures having ‘zero’ interest in NBA MVP reveal, as he is announced finalist next to Embiid and Antetokounmpo

As this Tuesday will finally be revealved who is the 2022/23 NBA MVP Award winner, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic admitted he has ‘zero’ interest in the results, as he said right after his team beat Phoenix 97-87 in Game 2 of the Western Conference’s semifinals.

The Serbian is concentrated on conquering his franchise’s first championship ever as they are in the midst of their playoff run. “It is what it is,” he said about the accolade, which he has earned twice in a row.

Check out the big man’s latest powerful exhibition, as he dropped 39 in only 41 minutes of play against the Suns:

“He was phenomenal,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “Nikola’s an MVP for a reason. He can beat you in so many ways. Tonight, he was able to take over the game from a scoring standpoint. I love an aggressive Nikola Jokić.”

The thing is, if Jokic beats Bucks foward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Sixers center Joel Embiid to the MVP honor, he will become only the fourth player in NBA history to conquer the title for three consecutive seasons, joining an elite list of players made up by Larry Bird, Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain.

“I didn’t plan on going out and taking that many shots,” Jokić said about his double-double display this Monday. “It just turned out that way. My favorite play was hitting Kentavious in the corner. He hit a lot of big shots for us in the fourth quarter.”

The 28-year-old understands it was a hard-fought triumph in Denver. “Well both teams didn’t shoot well. It was a low-scoring game 87-97. It was a tough game, rough game,” he assured.

“But we won the game, that’s the most important thing. We found a way, especially in the fourth quarter, the defense was amazing, even the shots that they made. That’s the recipe that we need to play.”

Jokic has exhibited another strong regular season with the Nuggets, averaging 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest over 69 matches, reaching the best record in the Western Conference at 53-29.

His coach says that he’s hungry, and even hungrier ever since they won Game 1 against the Suns. “We don’t need to know anything that’s not us, we don’t need any attention,” the player admitted. “It’s just us, that’s out mindset and how we approach every game.”

Jokic and his daughter adorably share a moment as she pointed to her ring finger

As the Nuggets star began walking off the court after his team’s victory, he looked towards his wife and daughter in the stands.

The Serbian center then waved towards them, and his daughter Ognjena made an adorable gesture by pointing at her ring finger, to which Jokic responded with the same exchange in return. Take a look at this heart-warming moment in Denver:

Nikola Jokic and his daughter shared a moment after Game 2, pointing to their ring finger ❤️ 💍 pic.twitter.com/XQWJrDHtuV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 2, 2023

The player’s daughter was born in September of 2021 and is among the Nuggets fans who are hoping to see the team bring back the franchise’s first NBA trophy to Denver.

The Mile High City’s star is leading his team 2-0 in the series against Kevin Durant’s Suns, after hitting 39 points in 41 minutes to go with his monster stat line: 16 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and 1 block.

Game 3 will be this Friday on the road, as the series now shift to Arizona.