Nikola Jokic Shooting Above 90 Percent In Past Three Games

It is no secret that Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are once again one of the top teams this year. They are the defending champions, and the Serbian big man is playing at an MVP level once again. However, Jokic has recently accomplished a feat that is unheard of in the NBA. Throughout the past three games, he has shot 92.9 percent from the field, 100 percent from the free-throw line, and 100 percent from three-point range (yes, you read that correctly). Clearly, these are historic shooting numbers. Even if it is only through a certain stretch, Nikola Jokic is once again proving to be most efficient superstar in the NBA. At this rate, Denver will find themselves as a top-three team in the Western Conference at the end of the regular season.

Nikola Jokic Averaging Historic Shooting Numbers Throughout Three Game Stretch

Denver’s Recent Team Success

The Nuggets find themselves in the top 10 in many key statistical categories. They currently rank second in assists per game (29.7), fourth in team field goal percentage (49.0 percent), and seventh in three-point field goal percentage (37.8 percent). On top of this, Denver also averages 44.6 total rebounds per game which is 10th in the league. The team also ranks fourth in net rating (5.7), eighth in defensive rating (112.1), and eighth in offensive rating (117.8).

The Nuggets currently reside in the third seed of the Western Conference with a win-loss record of 24-11. They have won eight of their last 10 games and their recent losses have been by the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are currently the second seed in the Western Conference. The Denver Nuggets have the making of a team who can defend the title and with Nikola Jokic having another terrific season, they seem to be in great shape.

Nikola Jokic on the Verge for Another Historic Season

As alluded to earlier, the Big Tipper is having another MVP-like campaign. He is averaging totals of 25.7 points, 9.1 assists, and 12.3 total rebounds per game while tallying an effective field goal percentage 58.9 percent. The two-time MVP also has a true shooting percentage of 63.2 percent on the season. Not to mention, Jokic is averaging a player efficiency rating of 31.2, an offensive box plus/minus of +9.4, and a league-best defensive box plus/minus of +4.3. His current box plus/minus rating is +13.7.

What is most impressive about this total is that it is currently tied for the league has ever seen in this category. A record that was set by Jokic himself in the 2021-22 campaign. Third place in this category is held by LeBron James who had a box plus/minus rating of +13.2 during the 2008-09 season. One will find Jokic yet again at fourth place with a rating of +13.0 that he set last year. With all these numbers in mind, it makes sense why Jokic continues to set records year after year. A third league MVP award could be in the near future if the Serbian sensation continues to shoot this efficiently. The Denver Nuggets are in good hands with Nikola Jokic. Fans should realize what a special talent they have on their hands.