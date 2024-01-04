Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks lead the first round in fan voting for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. This is the 73rd All-Star Game in NBA history.

At the moment, Antetokounmpo has 2,171,812 votes to lead all Eastern Conference frontcourt players, whereas James leads the Western Conference frontcourt with 2,008,645 votes.

The captains will be the All-Star starter from each conference who receives the most fan votes in his conference.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo lead their respective conferences in the first fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T. Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each. Next fan update: 1/11. pic.twitter.com/KbFeBRTsnF — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 4, 2024



Additionally, fan voting represents 50% of the formula used to select the All-Star starters. Media voting counts for 25% and voting by NBA players determines the other 25%.

The league is reverting to the classic East vs. West format for this year’s All-Star Game, which was last used in 2017. Each starting lineup will have three frontcourt players and two guards.

The next fan update is Thursday, Jan. 11.

2024 NBA All-Star Voting: LeBron James has 2,008,645 votes, Giannis Antetokounmpo has 2,171,812 votes

Furthermore, the West frontcourt leaders are James, Phoenix’s Kevin Durant (1,807,394), and Denver’s Nikola Jokic (1,636,041). The East frontcourt leaders are Antetokounmpo, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid (1,844,025), and Boston’s Jayson Tatum (1,765,919).

Meanwhile, the West guard leaders are Dallas’ Luka Doncic (1,452,733) and Golden State’s Stephen Curry (1,394,980). Plus, the East guard leaders are Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton (1,380,795) and Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard (955,751).

LeBron James, 39, is set to earn an NBA-record 20th All-Star selection. The four-time NBA champ is currently tied with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most in league history with 19. James and Antetokounmpo also led the league in fan voting last season.

Fan votes will count three times tomorrow during a special 3-for-1 Day. Voting will continue through Saturday, Jan. 20.@NBAonTNT will reveal the 2024 NBA All-Star Game starters on Thursday, Jan. 25. https://t.co/VhMtidBEbv pic.twitter.com/mun1UYNSYa — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 4, 2024



The 2024 NBA All-Star Game is Sunday, Feb. 18 in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Fan voting continues through Jan. 20. Coaches will choose the reserves for both rosters.

This is the second time that Indianapolis will host the All-Star Game. The last time the city hosted the event was back in 1985 at the Hoosier Dome.

Moreover, the 24-point Elam Ending that was first used in 2020 has been axed for this year’s All-Star Game. Though, the team that scores the most points in each quarter will still win a cash prize for a selected charity.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will feature the traditional scoring system with four 12-minute quarters. All-Star Saturday Night will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.