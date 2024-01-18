Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo continue to lead their respective conferences in fan votes ahead of next month’s 2024 NBA All-Star Game, as the third and final set of fan results were announced Thursday afternoon.

Voting ends this Saturday, and the starters will be announced live on TNT next Thursday, Jan. 25. Fan voting represents 50% of the formula used to select the All-Star starters.

Of course, the media and NBA players count for 25% of the total vote. Three frontcourt players and two backcourt players will be in each starting lineup. The coaches select the reserves.

Lakers’ LeBron James and Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo finish as leaders in the NBA’s final 2023-24 All-Star fan returns; voting ends Saturday: pic.twitter.com/Mlp2PWR6cD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 18, 2024



Earlier this season, the NBA announced that it would revert back to the old format of East vs. West for the All-Star Game. This new format eliminated the concept of captains picking teams, which had been used since 2018.

Antetokounmpo leads all other players with more than 4 million votes, while James leads the West with 3.9 million votes. For the East frontcourt, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (3.72 million votes) is second and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (3.72 million) ranks third.

Miami Heat wing Jimmy Butler and Boston’s Jaylen Brown are fourth and fifth, respectively.

As for the West frontcourt, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (3.50 million) is second, followed by Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (3.47 million). Anthony Davis (2.00 million) is fourth. Plus, Los Angeles Clippers wing Kawhi Leonard (1.37 million) is fifth ahead of Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun.

In the East backcourt, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is the only East guard with over 2 million votes. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (1.82 million) is in second, followed by Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (1.73 million), Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (1.38 million), and 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (1.09 million).

Meanwhile, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic leads the West backcourt with over 3 million votes. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (2.62 million) is second, followed by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2.33 million).

Clippers guard James Harden and Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving were fourth and fifth, but neither have garnered more than 1 million votes.

Furthermore, James is set to earn an NBA-record 20th All-Star selection. The four-time MVP is currently tied with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most All-Star selections in league history with 19. James and Antetokounmpo also led the league in fan voting last season.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game is Sunday, Feb. 18 in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This is the second time that Indianapolis will host the All-Star Game. The last time the city hosted the event was back in 1985 at the Hoosier Dome.