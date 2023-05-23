Home » news » Nikola Jokics 8th Triple Double In Game 4 Passed Wilt Chamberlain For The Most In A Single Postseason

Nikola Jokic’s 8th triple-double in Game 4 passed Wilt Chamberlain for the most in a single postseason

The Denver Nuggets came into Game 4 last night with a 3-0 series lead and a chance to sweep the Lakers. It took until the last possession of the game to determine the winner and the Nuggets came out on top. A 113-11 win gave Denver its first playoff series sweep in franchise history. No player has made more of an impact on their team in the 2023 playoffs than Nikola Jokic. His 8th triple-double in Game 4 passed Wilt Chamberlain for the most in a single postseason.

This postseason, Denver’s two-time MVP is averaging 29/13/10. With a win last night, Jokic has helped lead his team to a place the franchise has never been before. The NBA Finals. After going six games with Phoenix in the second round, Denver made quick work of the Lakers in four games.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals doesn’t start until Thursday, June 1. Miami and Boston still need to finish up their series in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Heat have a 3-0 series lead with Game 4 being played in Miami tonight.

Denver’s Nikola Jokic now has the most playoff triple-doubles in a single postseason

The 28-year-old superstar is just entering the prime of his career and is looking to lead Denver to their first-ever NBA title. When it’s all said and done for Jokic, he will certainly go down as one of the greatest centers in NBA history. Not many big men can do all the things that the two-time MVP can do.

Last night, Jokic once again found himself climbing the record books. He passed NBA Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain for the most triple-doubles in a single postseason. Jokic now has eight triple-doubles in the 2023 playoffs.

After the game during the Western Conference Finals trophy ceremony, Jokic was named the Western Conference Finals MVP. This was an award that debuted last postseason. In Game 4 last night, Jokic finished with 30/14/13 in 45 minutes. Denver will now have a full nine days to rest and recover until the NBA Finals begin.

