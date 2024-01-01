Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon returned to practice on Sunday after sustaining lacerations to his face and right shooting hand when he was bit by a family dog on Christmas.

His right hand required 21 stitches. Gordon, 28, told The Denver Post that he feels ready to play in Monday’s home game against the Charlotte Hornets. The 10-year veteran is listed as questionable.

Pumped to see Aaron Gordon back at Nuggets practice. His teammates have always barked for his success – they did it to welcome him back today and DeAndre Jordan goes “we can still do that right??” pic.twitter.com/jenqRmISSW — Katy Winge (@katywinge) December 31, 2023



“I love dogs. I grew up with dogs my whole life,” Gordon told the newspaper. “But because we’re on the road so much, my dad’s taking care of him, so I can’t really train him how I need him to be. … But I feel good. Everything is fine.”

Through 28 starts this season, Gordon has averaged 13.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, a career-high 1.1 steals, and 32 minutes per game. The 6-foot-8 wing is also shooting 52.5% from the floor and a career-low 25% beyond the arc.

Prior to his injuries, Gordon ranked 14th in offensive rebounds (79) and 20th in offensive rebound percentage (9.8%). He finished last season with the 13th-best field goal percentage (56.4%) as well.

The California native grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds in wins against the Chicago Bulls (Nov. 4), New Orleans Pelicans (Nov. 6), and Atlanta Hawks (Dec. 11).

Moreover, the University of Arizona product recorded a season-high 21 points in Denver’s 110-102 win over the Utah Jazz on Oct. 30 and in a 130-104 victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 18.

Gordon missed the last two games because of his injuries.

Additionally, the 2023 NBA champ is earning $22.26 million this season. It’s part of the four-year, $86.6 million contract extension he signed in September 2021.

Forward Vlatko Cancar (ACL) and guard Reggie Jackson (calf) are the only other Nuggets players on the injury report. Cancer remains out indefinitely, whereas Jackson was upgraded to probable.

