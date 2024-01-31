Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (lower back pain) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday night’s road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jokic, 28, has missed only one of Denver’s 48 games this season.

Through 47 starts this season, Jokic is averaging 26.3 points, 12.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.2 steals, and 33.7 minutes per game. The six-time All-Star is also shooting 58.5% from the field, 35.8% from deep, and 81.5% at the foul line.

Considering Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid can miss only five more games to be eligible to win MVP, NBA betting sites show Jokic as the odds-on favorite to win the award. Luka Doncic currently has third-shortest odds.

Nikola Jokic (lower back pain) is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s Nuggets vs. Thunder game — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) January 30, 2024



The new collective bargaining agreement requires players to appear in at least 65 regular-season games to be eligible for MVP and the All-NBA teams. By default, Jokic holds the edge to win his third award.

Barring a major injury, the MVP is Jokic’s to lose. Staying healthy is vital. Even then, he would much rather win another championship than a regular-season award.

Furthermore, in Denver’s 113-104 win over the Washington Wizards on Jan. 21, the big man recorded a season-high 42 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and two blocks in 37 minutes of action.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic leads NBA in win shares, box plus/minus, triple-doubles, etc.

In his ninth NBA season, Jokic leads the league in win shares (10), box plus/minus (14.2), offensive box plus/minus (9.8), value over replacement player (6.5), and triple-doubles (14).

For the rest of the Nuggets’ injury report, only forwards Vlatko Cancar (knee) and Julian Strawther (knee) are listed. Cancer remains out indefinitely, whereas Strawther was downgraded to out for Wednesday’s game.

Additionally, Denver is 7-3 in its last 10 contests. The Nuggets are 14-6 in their past 20 matchups with Oklahoma City. Plus, the reigning champs are 6-1 in their previous seven road games against the Thunder.

Why he plays the game 💭 pic.twitter.com/7ESU9yyEVN — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 30, 2024



On the other side, four Thunder players are listed as questionable — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (illness), Luguentz Dort (ankle), Tre Mann (personal), and Chet Holmgren (ankle). Jalen Williams (ankle) is out versus Denver.

Oklahoma City is 6-4 in its past 10 games, but the Western Conference contender is coming off back-to-back losses. The Thunder are 7-1 in their last eight home games.

Moreover, OKC is 5-2 against the spread in its previous seven games played on a Wednesday.

NBA sportsbooks have not yet released the betting lines for this game. The Nuggets are 14-11 away, 31-12 as favorites, and 2-3 as underdogs this season.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are 17-6 at home, 23-8 as favorites, and 9-7 as underdogs. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Oklahoma City holds a 65.8% chance of winning.