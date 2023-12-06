Nuggets vs. Clippers Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Dec. 6)

Tonight, the Los Angeles Clippers (9-10, 7-12 ATS) host the Denver Nuggets (14-7, 8-12-1 ATS) in the third meeting of the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Nuggets vs Clippers matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Clippers as 1-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Preview

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Denver Nuggets @ Los Angeles Clippers

Denver Nuggets @ Los Angeles Clippers 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 🕙 What time is Nuggets vs. Clippers Game: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Nuggets vs. Clippers Game: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California 📺 TV Channel(s): Altitude, Bally Sports San Diego, ESPN

Altitude, Bally Sports San Diego, ESPN 💻 Free 2023-24 NBA Season Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Nuggets +1 (-110) | Clippers -1 (-110)

Nuggets vs. Clippers Odds

Nuggets vs. Clippers Predictions

The Nuggets are 4-1 in their last five games. Denver is 12-5 in Western Conference play and rank eighth in the conference in total rebounds, averaging 43.9 boards per game.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 29 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game for the Nuggets. Denver and Los Angeles meet for the third time this season.

The Nuggets won 113-104 in the last matchup on Nov. 28. Reggie Jackson led the Nuggets with 35 points, and Kawhi Leonard scored a team-high 31 points for the Clippers.

Denver is 5-5 in its last 10 games. The reigning champs are averaging 114.6 points, 43.1 rebounds, 31.2 assists, 6.9 steals, and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field.

As for the Clippers, Paul George is averaging 23.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Los Angeles is 6-4 in its past 10 contests.

Plus, the Clips are averaging 112.2 points, 45.5 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.2 steals, and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the floor.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Clippers hold a 57.2% chance of defeating Denver. Since the Nuggets are 9-1 in their last 10 road games against Los Angeles, they should win this matchup. Denver has won eight straight versus the Clips.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Injuries

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

PF Aaron Gordon (heel; probable) | PG Jamal Murray (ankle; questionable) | SF Vlatko Cancar (knee; out indefinitely)

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

C Mason Plumlee (MCL; out indefinitely) | SG Brandon Boston Jr. (quad; out indefinitely)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

Denver is 3-9-1 ATS in its past 13 contests.

The Nuggets are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 road games.

Next, Denver is 8-0 SU in its previous eight meetings with Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the Clippers are 1-9 SU in their past 10 home games against the Nuggets.

Los Angeles is 7-2 SU in its last nine contests played on a Wednesday.

Lastly, the point total has gone under in eight of the Clips’ previous 11 games.

Projected Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup

PG Jamal Murray | SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | PF Aaron Gordon | SF Michael Porter Jr. | C Nikola Jokic

Projected Los Angeles Clippers Starting Lineup

PG James Harden | SG Terance Mann | PF Paul George | SF Kawhi Leonard | C Ivica Zubac

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 21 games, the Nuggets are 13-6 as favorites, 1-1 as underdogs, 3-9 ATS away, and 4-7-1 over/under away. On the other side, the Clippers are 9-5 as favorites, 0-5 as underdogs, 4-5 ATS at home, and 1-6-2 over/under at home. Denver’s 9-1 record in its last 10 road games against L.A. speaks for itself.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Nuggets to win, cover the spread, and the point total to go over 227.5. If Jamal Murray plays, Denver is capable of winning this one. The Nuggets are 5-7 away this season, but they’ve also dealt with a number of injuries. It’s the same for L.A.

Pick the Nuggets to win! Nikola Jokic can carry the Nuggets to victory tonight. However, the two-time MVP might need some help in the second half. For that reason, wait and see if Murray suits up before placing any bets. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.