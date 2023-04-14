Home » news » Oklahoma States Mouaa Cisse Has Entered The Transfer Portal And Is Receiving Interest From Syracuse

College Basketball

Oklahoma State’s Mouaa Cisse has entered the transfer portal and is receiving interest from Syracuse

Updated 26 mins ago on
After one season with the Memphis Tigers and two seasons with the Oklahoma State Cowboys, big man Moussa Cisse is entering the transfer portal. College basketball insider Jon Rothstein recently reported that Cisse has been receiving interest interest from some top programs around the country including Syracuse. Cisse was the Big 12’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 and the Orange would love to add a big man like himself for next season. 

He’s a former five-star center that was a top-25 national player by most recurring databases coming out of the 2020 cycle. Not many players at the college level can match his seven-foot-one frame and he dominates in the post. Last season he averaged a career-high (8.0) rebounds and (22.6) minutes per game.

Cisse has also heard from other top programs like Cincinnati and Ole Miss who seem to have just as much interest in the defensive stopper.

The two-time Big 12 All-Defensive selection just finished up his junior season with Oklahoma State, but recently announced he’s entering the transfer portal. He’ll be looking for a new program to call home for his senior season and is already drawing interest from some high-level schools.

Syracuse, Ole Miss, Cincinnati, LSU, UCLA, TCU, and Arkansas are just a few schools that Cisee says have an interest in signing him for next season. In 32 games played this season with 20 starts, Cisse averaged (6.8) points, (8.0) rebounds, and (1.9) blocks per game. He began his career at Memphis in the 2020-21 season where he won AAC Rookie of the Year.

Senior Jesse Edwards recently entered the transfer portal and will be leaving Syracuse. Adding Cisse for next season would be a solid replacement for the production that they got from Edwards in the past. Cisse has more than enough offers for next season and will have plenty of choices on where he wants to continue his playing career.

