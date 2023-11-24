As a young and up-and-coming team, the Orlando Magic are NBA darlings. At the forefront of all this admiration is Head Coach Jamahl Mosley, who is in the third year of his first-ever head coaching gig.

But how much is this first-timer getting paid for his efforts? In this post, we discuss Mosley’s salary, his net worth, coaching record, and more.

Jamahl Mosley Contract And Salary

Mosley is in the third year of a four-year deal he signed with the Magic in 2021. The value of the contract was not announced at the time of the signing. However, we know from looking at Adrian Griffin’s contract that the going rate these days for first time head coaches is somewhere in the four million dollars per year range. So, we can assume that Mosley is making somewhere around that mark.

Jamahl Mosley Net Worth

Mosley’s net worth is estimated to be around five million dollars. While it is not for certain, one can assume that most of that wealth has been amassed from his earnings as a coach.

As we mentioned earlier, Mosley has been the Magic’s head coach since 2021. But even before that, Mosley has been working in the league in various capacities since 2006. He started out working in player development with the Denver Nuggets (2006-10). Then, Mosley transitioned over to an assistant coaching role with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2010-2014). And then, he took on a similar role with the Dallas Mavericks before ultimately joining the Magic (2014-21).

Jamahl Mosley Head Coaching Record

So far, Mosley has been the head coach in 179 regular season games. In those games, Mosley has posted a record of 66-113 (win percentage of 36.9%). His record is a bit negatively skewed as Mosley’s been tasked with overseeing a rebuild project in Orlando. However, it looks like the team is finally starting to turn the corner. So, look for that record to improve moving forward.

As of right now, Mosley has never been the head coach in a playoff game.

Jamahl Mosley Wife

Mosley is married to Kristina Anderson. They have been married since 2016. The couple has three children together: Jemma, C.J., and Chance.