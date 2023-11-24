Paolo Banchero sees himself as a future All-Defense star: ‘I don’t see any reason to limit myself’

Paolo Banchero is out to improve last season’s Rookie of the Year production this 2023/24 campaign, as he’s undeniably leading the Magic towards a much stronger year. Only a month into this new season, he’s already surpassed his stats as a shooter and defender.

The recently turned 21-year-old is averaging 19.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists, while making 47.7% of his shots overall and 45.5% from beyond the arc, ranking first among the Class of 2022 in scoring, field goals and three pointers.

The rising star has also been responding in clutch moments, as he recently dropped in a game-winner in the final seconds in Chicago. This week against the Nuggets, he hit 23 points in total, including a three-pointer that placed Orlando in front of the reigning champions with only 1:49 left on the clock.

The players recognizes his improvement this season, as he’s always shown ambition to overcome his previous stats. “For sure. Every season for me, from high school to college, when the offseason comes you’ve got something you want to attack and get better at. I had a list of things I wanted to improve on coming into Year 2,” he said.

His coach Jamahl Mosley is convinced that the power forward is showing great improvement on his defense.

“Definitely. I watched a lot of film over the summer,” Banchero revealed. “My defense was something I was frustrated with. Not every game but there’d be games and instances where I knew I could be a lot better. Guys are really big in the pro game. You can work on defense, but a lot of it is being in better shape. And understanding positioning, where you’re supposed to be on the court. That comes from watching film. Studying the game.”

Paolo has no limits as to what he wants to achieve, and even considers an All-Defense award. “Yeah, eventually. I don’t see any reason to limit myself,” the 21-year-old said. “I have the physical tools and the smarts to be able to do it. It’s a mindset, game in, game out, committing to being as good on that end as on the offensive end. I think I’ve improved this year but I’m continuing to learn.”

Banchero believes that being one of the youngest teams isn’t a problem, as the entire team has shown commitment to improve

The Magic are currently holding a 10-5 record, and find themselves in a four-way tie for second place in the Eastern Conference. The sophomore doesn’t believe that being a young team will restrict them from reaching the playoffs.

“I think everyone has raised the level of their seriousness and commitment,” he assured. “Not saying it wasn’t like that last year, but I think everyone being back and being healthy, that’s having some motivation to be in the playoffs and compete in the East. You can just feel the elevated sense of urgency. It’s been good so far and we’ve been battling. Obviously, we’ve got some stuff to clean up but I think the effort has been there every day.”

Paolo Banchero in his last 3 games: 24.0 PTS

57.1% FG

As for other great young players around the league, he acknowledges the greatness in rookies Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren.

“We haven’t played either of them yet but they’ve both had some good starts. The Thunder are playing really well right now and, being in my draft class, I’ve known Chet for a while. It’s good to see him out there and having success,” Banchero expressed.