Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic has released his March Madness bracket, predictions, and expert picks for the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Among his bold picks includes No. 4 Duke winning the National Championship at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. BetOnline odds and picks are featured below.

The Best March Madness Betting Sites

Paolo Banchero March Madness 2023 Bracket

According to Banchero’s March Madness bracket, the Magic forward believes No. 4 Duke can win the 2023 NCAA Tournament National Championship. Along the way, the Blue Devils will upset No. 4 Tennessee in the Second Round and No. 2 Marquette in the Elite Eight.

Duke defeating No. 1 Houston in the National Championship is unlikely, but it could still happen. Is the NBA Rookie of the Year favorite just biased and delusional in support of his former NCAA team? Well, the Blue Devils are a decent team. So, a fair argument can definitely be made for Duke. Paolo Banchero has faith in his team.

Paolo Banchero March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks

Furthermore, the Magic rookie has high hopes for three potential outcomes: No. 6 Creighton advancing to the Final Four, No. 13 Furman upsetting No. 5 Virginia at Amway Center, and No. 4 Duke winning the 2023 NCAA Tournament National Championship.

While college basketball fans could say the former Blue Devil’s title pick is just biased, he’s making the right choice by supporting his NCAA team. What did gamblers expect? Not to mention, Duke is entering this tournament on a nine-game win streak. It’s not like the Blue Devils are average.

No. 6 Creighton to Final Four (+1500)

Paolo Banchero is riding with No. 6 Creighton to advance to the Final Four. For the Bluejays to qualify, the team has to defeat No. 11 NC State in the First Round, followed by No. 3 Baylor in the Second Round. Then, Creighton must beat No. 2 Arizona in the Sweet 16 and No. 1 Alabama in the Elite Eight. If the Bluejays upset both Baylor and Arizona, those accomplishments alone would be enough to impress bettors.

Bet on Creighton (+1500) at BetOnline

No. 13 Furman to defeat No. 5 Virginia (+650)

Next, Paolo Banchero expects No. 13 Furman to give No. 5 Virginia a great game this Thursday at Amway Center in the First Round. The Cavaliers enter this matchup as a 5.5-point favorite. However, some bettors are predicting the Paladins will win, cover the spread, and the point total will go over 132.

Furman is 5-2 this season at a neutral site, whereas Virginia is 4-1. Of course, the Cavaliers are an impressive 23-3 as a selected favorite. Although Furman is on a six-game win streak, the team is 1-13 in its last 14 meetings against ACC opponents. It would be quite an upset. And Virginia is 16-4 in its past 20 games played in March.

Bet on Furman (+650) at BetOnline

No. 4 Duke to win National Championship (+550) | Paolo Banchero Picks

Lastly, Paolo Banchero would love to see his former NCAA team win this year’s National Championship. For that improbable outcome to occur, the Blue Devils must defeat No. 12 Oral Roberts in the First Round this Thursday. Sportsbooks show No. 4 Duke as a 6.5-point favorite at Amway Center. The Golden Eagles are winless in their last five matchups versus ACC teams. Duke is much closer to winning another championship than the Magic are of winning their first…

After defeating Oral Roberts, the Blue Devils would then probably have to beat No. 4 Tennessee in the Second Round. In the Sweet 16, Duke would have to defeat No. 1 Purdue. Additionally, No. 3 Kansas State will likely be the Blue Devils’ opponent in the Elite Eight. Their Final Four matchup could be against either No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Arizona, No. 3 Baylor, or even No. 6 Creighton. More predictions from Paolo Banchero are on the main page.

Bet on Duke (+550) at BetOnline

College Basketball Betting Content You May Like