Pelicans’ Cody Zeller marries singer Leanna Crawford in Nashville

Crawford walked down the aisle, as a four-piece string quartet played “Touch of Heaven” by Hillsong. Pastor Dave Stone officiated the ceremony, including communion and a moment of prayer.

“Pastor Stone did an incredible job. He gave such great background on both of us when he talked about how we met and fell in love,” the Christian singer added.

The couple wanted the ceremony to be “small and intimate.” However, a total of 220 guests attended the reception. “​We wanted a party,” Crawford said of the reception. “[We] wanted to say thank you to our family and friends.”

New Orleans Pelicans center Cody Zeller married contemporary Christian music singer-songwriter Leanna Crawford at the Scarritt Bennett Center in Nashville

Caterer Clean Plate Club cooked a wide variety of dishes featuring pasta, beef, and Asian cuisine. “All amazing!” the bride noted. The wedding cake was a five-tier almond-flavor with strawberries and a cream cheese frosting.

Zeller and the “Truth I’m Standing On” singer danced to Anderson East’s “This Too Shall Last.” Crawford said the wedding was “a dream come true — just a perfect day.” She’s anticipating “doing life together as husband and wife” with Zeller, saying marriage is “the most beautiful covenant we can make.”

Zeller and Crawford first met in 2020 through a mutual friend at a concert and began dating. The Pelicans big man proposed to her on June 10, 2022, two days before Crawford’s birthday, which was also the anniversary of their first date from three years ago.

“I was completely surprised, and he wrote me the sweetest letter with 14 dates we’d had over the last two years and then he pointed out that it spelled out ‘will you marry me,'” she recounted of the NBA player’s proposal. “My sister Lyndsay caught it all on video. Lots of happy tears were shed that day.”

While the couple was on a scenic hike, Zeller shocked his then-girlfriend with the heartfelt letter, before getting down on one knee to propose to his future wife. The 6-foot-11 center was ready to spend the rest of his life with her.

Zeller’s NBA career and Crawford’s music history

As for their professional careers, Cody Zeller was selected fourth overall by the Charlotte Bobcats (Hornets) in the 2013 NBA Draft out of Indiana University Bloomington. The Indiana native spent his first eight NBA seasons (2013-21) with Charlotte.

In 2014, the former Hoosier was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team after averaging 6.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. After a short stint with the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2021-22 season, the center then played for the Miami Heat in the 2022-23 season.

In July, Zeller signed one-year, $3.2 million contract with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Meanwhile, Leanna Crawford was born and raised in Stanwood, Washington. She signed as the first female artist to Story House Collective’s roster by Grammy Nominated & Dove Award winner Matthew West.

During a mission retreat as a student at Northwest University in 2012, Crawford felt God spoke to her, calling her into music ministry. Her epiphany was a good omen. In 2018, she debuted a six-song extended play titled “Crazy Beautiful You” and a two-track Christmas single known as “Christmas Dreaming.”

In October 2019, Crawford signed to Provident Label Group. “Funeral” was the first radio single released from Crawford’s EP, and it came out in May 2020. Of course, she was nominated for Female Artist of the Year at the 2021 K-LOVE Fan Awards.

