Pelicans’ Cody Zeller marries singer Leanna Crawford in Nashville

New Orleans Pelicans center Cody Zeller, 30, and contemporary Christian music singer-songwriter Leanna Crawford, 28, tied the knot last Saturday at the Scarritt Bennett Center in Nashville, Tennessee. The wedding reception was also held in the Music City at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

“I’ve lived in Nashville for five years and love it. We thought it would be a fun destination for our guests coming from the west and east coasts,” Crawford told People.

The bride wore a Dany Tabet gown from The Dress Theory boutique. The collection ranges from $2000-$10,000. “It felt classic, but also unique and very much like me,” she said of her wedding dress.

