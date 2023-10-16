New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall will miss the start of the 2023-24 NBA season after being diagnosed with a bone bruise on his right knee, the team announced Sunday. A hyperextended knee was the initial diagnosis.

Marshall, 25, underwent an MRI on Sunday morning after leaving Saturday’s preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter, when he was taken off the court in a wheelchair.

The Pelicans said Marshall would be re-evaluated in two weeks. New Orleans opens its regular season next Wednesday, Oct. 25 at the Memphis Grizzlies.

Naji Marshall Medical Update: Marshall has been diagnosed with a bone bruise following an MRI taken this morning. He will be reevaluated in two weeks. 🔗: https://t.co/GoVXhmWBY6 pic.twitter.com/D75xzyhRSH — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 15, 2023



Following the Memphis matchup, the Pelicans’ next opponents on its regular-season schedule include the New York Knicks (Oct. 28), Golden State Warriors (Oct. 30), Oklahoma City Thunder (Nov. 1), and Detroit Pistons (Nov. 2).

In New Orleans’ 122-105 loss against the Orlando Magic in its preseason opener, Marshall posted three points and three steals in 20 minutes off the bench. Also, he logged nine points, three boards, and four steals in a 120-87 defeat to the Houston Rockets.

Furthermore, Naji Marshall went undrafted out of Xavier University in 2020. The 6-foot-6 forward made 10 starts in 32 appearances with New Orleans during his rookie 2020-21 season. He averaged 7.7 points and career highs of 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

In the 2021-22 season, the New Jersey native made only four starts in 55 games. Marshall averaged 5.7 points, 2.6 boards, 1.1 assists, and 13.4 minutes per game while shooting 40.5% from the floor and a career-best 79.6% at the foul line.

Pelicans forward Naji Marshall was taken into the locker room in a wheelchair after suffering an apparent knee injury on this play. Hoping for the best 🙏pic.twitter.com/sXhsC9h5kD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 14, 2023



Last season, Marshall made 21 starts in 77 appearances with the Pelicans. He averaged career highs of 9.1 points and 23.3 minutes, along with 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Plus, the Xavier product shot a career-best 43.3% from the field.

In New Orleans’ 127-117 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 7, 2023, the forward recorded a career-high 24 points, two boards, four assists, three steals, and one block in 39 minutes as a starter.

