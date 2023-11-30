Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic (right calf strain) could make his 2023-24 season debut as early as this Saturday at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Although Detroit upgraded Bogdanovic to questionable ahead of Thursday’s game against the New York Knicks, the 6-foot-7 wing is more likely to make his season debut on Saturday.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Detroit Pistons hold 28th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.

Detroit Pistons F Bojan Bogdanovic (right calf strain) could make his season’s debut as soon as Saturday vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell ESPN. The Pistons — who’ve lost 15 straight — would be getting back a 21.6 point a game scorer from a year ago. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 30, 2023



Bogdanovic averaged career highs of 21.6 points, 2.6 assists, and 32.1 minutes per game in 59 starts last season. Along with grabbing 3.8 rebounds per game, he also shot 48.8% from the field, his best since 2018-19 with the Indiana Pacers (49.7%).

In Detroit’s 124-117 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 11, 2022, the forward recorded a season-high 38 points, four boards, two assists, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes of action.

Additionally, Bogey was one of 11 players in the NBA to average 20 points on 40% shooting on 3-pointers last season, per ESPN Stats & Information.

Bogdanovic, 34, is owed $20 million this season and $19.1 million in 2024-25. This is part of the two-year, $39.03 million contract he signed with Detroit last October.

Furthermore, the Pistons suffered a franchise-record 15th straight loss in Wednesday night’s 133-107 defeat to the Lakers. Detroit lost 14 straight games in the 1979-80 season. This skid was later matched in the 1993-94 and 2021-22 seasons.

Heading to New York right now: The Detroit Pistons and their 15-game losing streak pic.twitter.com/3LmNWy0a7G — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) November 30, 2023



“This group struggles with adversity,” said Pistons coach Monty Williams, who is in his first season after coaching the New Orleans Pelicans (2010-15) and Phoenix Suns (2019-23).

“My job is to help our guys fight through this. I told our guys, one way you gain this respect in this game and in life is when you’re going through a tough time, and you hang in there.”

Since the Pistons improved to 2-1 on Oct. 28 after defeating the Chicago Bulls, they have not won a game. Detroit finished last season with an NBA-low 17 games and two 11-game losing streaks.