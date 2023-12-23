Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores talked to the media following Thursday night’s 119-111 loss to the Utah Jazz, and the 59-year-old discussed the future of his NBA franchise amid the club’s 25-game losing streak and “sell the team” chants from fans.

“I think [the fans] deserve an answer,” Gores told The Athletic. “We have an incredible city still backing us, and I know some of them are mad at me. I understand that; I get it. I don’t blame them. But, still, it’s a great city with enthusiastic, caring fans. We’re connected to the community.”

The Pistons dropped to 2-26 for the season. Detroit is one loss shy of tying the NBA single-season record. The 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers share the all-time record at 26. The Sixers hold the overall mark at 28, a losing streak that started in the 2014-15 season and carried over into 2015-16.

Pistons owner Tom Gores on fans chanting “Sell the team!” 🗣️ “They can say what they want, but that’s ridiculous. Other than winning — and we should win more games — we do a lot in the community. Players, the organization, we do a lot in the community.” (via @JLEdwardsIII,… pic.twitter.com/uYa58JKfUJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 23, 2023



One reporter asked Gore how it feels when fans are chanting, “sell the team.” The billionaire owner gave his response. “They can say what they want, but that’s ridiculous. Other than winning — and we should win more games — we do a lot in the community,” he said.

“Players, the organization, we do a lot in the community. If you put aside winning, we’ve made a very big difference in the community. That means a lot to me.

“I understand that’s only going to mean a lot to people if we win, but the underworking of what’s happening and with our community, over all these years, is there. We’re doing multibillion-dollar things outside of [basketball]. I understand the fans being upset, but it’s a ridiculous thought.”

Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores says the organization will “have to regroup at the end of the season”

Unfortunately, Detroit Pistons fans and NBA journalists alike will not “put aside winning.” At some point, if not right now, the losing will begin to affect the players and coaches.

“We’re not 2-26 bad — no way are we that bad,” said Cade Cunningham, who led Detroit with 28 points and 10 assists against the Jazz. “I think we can turn this around. We can play a much better brand of basketball.”

It should be noted that Utah played without four of its top seven scorers — Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Keyonte George — on the second night of a back-to-back after losing at Cleveland on Wednesday.

Utah entered Thursday’s game just 2-16 in its previous 18 road games. The Pistons are 1-13 at home and 1-13 away for the season. If there was any game that Detroit should have won to end its skid, it was that matchup.

Pistons Owner Tom Gores on their 2-26 record. “I expect change. I don’t think any narrative here at all should be that there’s no change. Change is coming. I’m just saying that in terms of Monty, Troy, all of that stuff … they will be in place, but I’m all over them…” pic.twitter.com/jGubVSw8Y7 — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) December 23, 2023



Detroit shot 1-of-10 from beyond the arc in the final frame. The Pistons missed their first six 3-point attempts of the fourth, but Bojan Bogdanovic drained one to make it 104-100 with 4:40 left. However, it was not enough.

“We have to regroup at the end of the season. We’re already doing it now,” Tom Gore added. “‘What happened?’ I am expecting change. I do expect [general manager] Troy [Weaver] to come up with change. Staying exactly the same.

“I don’t think anyone can say in any genuine way that change is not required. I expect Troy to find ways to change the makeup of our team and find ways to be more successful.”

The Pistons recorded zero wins for the entire month of November, becoming the 13th team in NBA history to go winless in a whole calendar month. Detroit is four losses away from doing it again in December.

Considering the franchise has zero conference finals appearances since 2008, perhaps fans are justified in saying, “sell the team.”