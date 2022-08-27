Pistons sign center Micah Potter to Exhibit 10 contract

The Detroit Pistons have signed center Micah Potter to an Exhibit 10 contract. The 6’10” big man went undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2021.

Of course, the Motor City Cruise, the team’s NBA G League affiliate, acquired returning player rights to Potter and a second-round pick in the 2023 NBA G League Draft. The 24-year-old is happy to return to Detroit.

On September 10, 2021, Potter signed a contract with the Miami Heat. However, his time spent at South Beach was short lived. The Heat waived him a month later.

With the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the team’s G League affiliate, the center averaged 14.1 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks per game in 11 appearances.

In the G League, he finished 44.1% shooting from the floor and 39.5% from downtown. He ranked third in the regular season for total rebounds (324), 30th in blocks (12) and eighth in 3-point shooting percentage (44.5).

In Sioux Falls’ 139-126 loss to the South Bay Lakers on March 31, 2022, Potter ended his performance with a double-double.

He amassed a career-high 33 points, along with 10 rebounds in 32 minutes played. He shot an impressive 13-for-19 (68.4%) from the floor.

At the end of the 2021-22 season, Potter was selected to the NBA G League All-Rookie Team.

On December 29, 2021, the center signed a 10-day contract with the Pistons.

Last season, in three games played with Detroit, Potter averaged 4 points and 3 rebounds per game. Also, while averaging 10.3 minutes, the center shot 45.5% from the field.

On January 5, 2022, in the Pistons’ 140-111 road loss against the Charlotte Hornets, Potter scored 8 points and accumulated 6 rebounds in 16 minutes of action. Plus, he shot 3-for-6 (50%) from the floor.

Furthermore, in 111 games played in the NCAA, Potter averaged 7.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. He finished with a 49.6% field goal percentage and made 38.1% of his shots from long range.

Potter played his first two college seasons with Ohio State. In his freshman 2016-17 season, the center averaged 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Not to mention, in 30 appearances and 12 starts, he averaged 14.1 minutes per game and 43.4% shooting from the field.

Then, in his sophomore 2017-18 season, the center averaged 4.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. He also shot 48.9% from the floor in 29 games played.

Additionally, during Potter’s junior 2019-20 season and first year at Wisconsin, the center recorded career-high numbers.

In 21 appearances, he averaged 10.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1 block per game. And he finished 52.8% shooting from the field and 45.1% from beyond the arc.

Lastly, in his senior 2020-21 season with Wisconsin, Potter averaged career-highs 12.5 points and 1.4 assists per game. In 31 games played and 20 starts, he also averaged 22.2 minutes and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Micah Potter ranked sixth in the Big Ten in true shooting percentage (61.1), 10th in total rebounds (184) and fourth in player efficiency rating (28.9).

Now, he has another chance to play for the Pistons, but he has to earn it with the Motor City Cruise.