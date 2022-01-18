Pistons vs Warriors NBA Picks, Betting Trends and Prediction for Tonight’s Game

In tonight’s interconference mismatch, the struggling Detroit Pistons (10-32) are playing the Golden State Warriors (31-12) on the road; NBA picks are here. Will the Pistons earn their first head-to-head victory versus the Warriors since Jan. 4, 2020? Along with the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are available below.

Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors Game Information

Team records: Pistons (10-32, 20-22 ATS) | Warriors (31-12, 24-17-2 ATS)

Date: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Chase Center; San Francisco, California

TV channels: Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Indiana, NBA League Pass, NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area

Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Pistons +15 (-110) | Warriors -15 (-110)

Best moneyline: Pistons +870 | Warriors -1500

Over/Under: 216 (-110)

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

C Kelly Olynyk (out six to eight weeks) | PF Jerami Grant (out indefinitely) | PG Frank Jackson (out) | SF Isaiah Livers (out indefinitely)

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

PG Stephen Curry (probable) | PF Draymond Green (out indefinitely) | SG Gary Payton II (questionable) | C James Wiseman (out indefinitely)

Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors News and Preview | NBA Picks

Moreover, in the Pistons’ 135-108 home loss versus the Suns on Sunday, Cade Cunningham and Cory Joseph each amassed 21 points in their performances. Trey Lyles closed out his showing with 18 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 19 minutes played. Although Detroit stayed with Phoenix in the opening quarter, the team surrendered 71 points in the second half. Plus, the Suns outrebounded them 51 to 32. They are now 7-14 at home, 3-18 away and 9-12 ATS on the road this season.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, in the Warriors’ 119-99 road loss against the Timberwolves, guard Jordan Poole led his team in scoring, putting up 20 points in 33 minutes played. Jonathan Kuminga contributed 19 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 33 minutes on the court, too. Offensively this was a dreadful day for Golden State. They shot 32-for-82 (39%) from the field. Now, the team is 13-9 away, 18-3 at home and 14-6-1 ATS at home this season.

Furthermore, Detroit has not defeated Golden State since Jan. 4, 2020, when the Pistons won 111-104 at Chase Center. In other news, Stephen Curry will return for this game; he is no longer listed on the injury report. However, bettors should not expect the guard to score over 35 points. It could happen, but the seven-time All-Star might take it slow in this one. As of right now, Curry is averaging 26.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

Steph Curry isn’t listed on the injury report tomorrow against the Pistons. He will return to open the Warriors’ homestand. Gary Payton II is questionable. Missed the previous two games with back spasms. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 18, 2022

Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Detroit is 6-14 SU in its past 20 games played.

The Pistons are 4-16 SU in their last 20 matchups versus the Warriors.

Also, they are 1-13 SU in their previous 14 contests on the road.

On the other side, Golden State is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games this season.

Not to mention, the Warriors are 11-2 ATS in their past 13 contests against Central Division opponents.

Lastly, the total has gone under in five of the Warriors’ last six games played on a Tuesday.

Projected Pistons Starting Lineup

PG Cade Cunningham | SG Killian Hayes | SF Saddiq Bey | PF Hamidou Diallo | C Isaiah Stewart

Projected Warriors Starting Lineup

PG Stephen Curry | SG Klay Thompson | SF Andrew Wiggins | PF Juan Toscano-Anderson | C Kevon Looney

Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors prediction | NBA Picks

Additionally, since the Pistons have won only 10 games this season, it shows why the Warriors are heavy 15-point favorites at home. So far this season, Detroit is 2-1 as a favorite, 8-31 as an underdog and 9-12 ATS away, whereas Golden State is 26-7 as a favorite, 5-5 as an underdog and 14-6-1 ATS at home.

Even with Draymond Green out, the Warriors should win by double digits at home. Pick the Warriors to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 216. If you have never placed a bet, feel free to read our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

