James Wiseman was selected second overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 2020 NBA Draft, and the 7-foot center made only 60 appearances prior to his trade to the Detroit Pistons, the fourth fewest by a top 2 pick to make his debut with a team in NBA history.

Ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, the Warriors dealt Wiseman to Detroit for five second-round picks. This business strategy actually saved Golden State $131 million. It also saved the team $51 million in salary and almost $85 million in salary and tax next year.

Of course, James Wiseman and the Pistons are not expected to make the playoffs.

James Wiseman ended up playing just 60 games with the Warriors. That's the 4th-fewest games played by a top 2 pick to make his debut with a team in NBA history. Only Markelle Fultz, Pervis Ellison and Anthony Bennett played in fewer games.

Through 21 games off the bench this season, James Wiseman averaged 6.9 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting career highs of 62.8% from the field, 50% beyond the arc, and 68.4% at the foul line.

On Dec. 21, the Tennessee native showed his potential in the Warriors’ 143-113 loss against the Brooklyn Nets. Wiseman scored a career-high 30 points in 28 minutes off the bench. He finished 12-of-14 (85.7%) from the floor and 5-of-8 (62.5%) at the free throw line.

However, the Memphis product is logging just 12.5 minutes per game. In April 2021, it was revealed that Wiseman had suffered a torn right meniscus. He then underwent season-ending surgery to repair his torn meniscus.

During his rebab, James Wiseman struggled to overcome setbacks. As a result, the center missed all of last season. Warriors G.M. Bob Myers thought it was time to move on, considering his larger contract and injury history. It would have been a high risk, low reward.

Why did the Warriors trade former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman for five second-round picks? It saved them $131,000,000, per @johnhollinger.

Furthermore, James Wiseman’s team option for this season is worth $9,603,360. This option was exercised in October 2021. His $12,119,440 club option for the 2023-24 season was picked up last October.

Only Markelle Fultz (33), Pervis Ellison (34), and Anthony Bennett (52) played in fewer games for their drafted teams. Fultz was selected first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2017 NBA Draft. Since getting traded to the Orlando Magic in February 2019, the guard has revitalized his career.