Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl is now an unrestricted free agent, and the 7-foot-1 center is rumored to test the open market when free agency begins next Friday, June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.

Poeltl wants to compete on a championship-caliber team, per sources. “The amount of activity coming out of the Toronto front office makes it difficult to project what they will do,” wrote ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

Referring to a few NBA betting sites, the Raptors hold 19th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New York Knicks.



“It’s also not clear whether they will be able to meet the financial demands of center Jakob Poeltl in free agency, who prefers not to be in a rebuilding situation next season,” Givony added.

The Raptors’ future is also uncertain after the organization fired Nick Nurse and hired Memphis Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic as the team’s next head coach. Unless the price is right, Poeltl might not like the idea of sticking around with a pretender.

Furthermore, Poeltl signed a three-year, $26.25 million contract with the San Antonio Spurs in November 2020. This past February, San Antonio traded the center to Toronto for Khem Birch, a 2023 second-round draft pick, a top-six protected 2024 first-round draft pick, and a 2025 second-rounder.

Toronto Raptors anticipate Jakob Poeltl to hit the open market in free agency, the veteran center seeks at least $20 million per year?

The seven-year veteran center is reportedly asking $20 million per season on his next contract, according to John Hollinger of The Athletic. The Utah product could earn approximately $25.3 million next season.

Additionally, if Poeltl earns at least $20 million in the 2023-24 season, he will become the Raptors’ second highest-paid player. Last week, Fred VanVleet declined his $22,824,074 player option for the 2023-24 season.

Leading into free agency, Pascal Siakam is Toronto’s highest-paid player. In October 2019, Siakam signed a four-year, $136.9 million rookie contract extension with the team. His average annual salary is $34,226,304.

Bobby Webster indicated the Raptors are hoping to re-sign Fred VanVleet, Jakob Poeltl and Gary Trent Jr. pic.twitter.com/D5Y7AsVl50 — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 14, 2023

In December 2020, Anunoby inked a four-year, $72 million rookie contract extension with the organization. He carries an average annual salary of $18 million.

Fans are divided on whether the Raptors should sign Poeltl to a multi-year deal worth $20 million per season. In 72 appearances of the 2022-23 season, the center averaged 12.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 26.5 minutes per game.

Poeltl finished sixth in offensive rebounds (236) and seventh in offensive rebound percentage (13%). In San Antonio’s 117-110 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 15, the center scored a career-high 31 points on 14-of-17 (82.4%) shooting from the floor and 3-of-5 (60%) at the foul line.

