Remember back when Nuggets star Nikola Jokic wasn’t too excited about parading their first NBA title ever around Denver? Even though he eventually admitted it was a memory he will always treasure, former teammate Bruce Brown revealed it wasn’t easy to get the big man drunk during the parties.

The new Pacers star recently visited the “Tidal League” podcast and shared some intimate details about their locker room celebrations in Colorado, where he explained why he could ‘t complete his objective of getting the Serbian wasted.

“My goal all night was to get [Nikola Jokic] drunk. He just flipped the script. He [has] a bigger body and I wasn’t thinking that. We was taking shots of some Serbian whiskey, and I was finished, bro. I’m not [drinking again with him]. I’ve learned my lesson. He’s different. I’m not, never again,” he confessed.

Take a look at the 26-year-old reminiscing on conquering the Denver franchise’s historic NBA title:

In the podcast interview, the small foward also revealed that during the playoffs they held a special grudge for the Lakers. There had been a lot of trash talk in the media, about the Nuggets not receiving enough press after their spectular performances, as they confronted the Los Angeles team with blood in their eyes.

“I think that series for us was more personal than any other series,” Brown said on air this Tuesday.

The athlete shared he’d never seen their star center playing so intensely during the Western Conference Finals. “Don’t know why … I’ve never seen Nikola speak on the court. He wasn’t talking s—, but he was like into the game. He was playing no games. Like he has something to prove, and he’s the best player in the world,” said Brown.

Jokic wasn’t playing around during those series as he finished with averages of 27.8 points, 14.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists and 4.0 steals per contest.

Brown also explained why he feels the Timberwolves were the strongest opponent during their championship playoffs

The foward, who just signed a new contract in Indiana, went into details about his former team’s first-round matchup with Minnesota, and explained how difficult it was to get rid of them.

Even though the Suns were the only team who didn’t get swept during the postseason series, Brown felt the Timberwolves were tougher. “Honestly, I would say our toughest series was … Minnesota,” he admitted. “They had good players. Mike Conley, KAT, Ant. I think that was our toughest series.”

“Honestly, I would say our toughest series was [against] Minnesota” – Bruce Brown on the Nuggets’ championship run (Via @TidalLeague) pic.twitter.com/8RIC5726aE — Wolves Lead (@TWolvesLead) July 18, 2023

Bruce has earned massive respect from Minnesota fans after his revelation, as he has also given extra credit to them by stating they might of even had a chance to eliminate the reigning champions if they would’ve counted on a healthy Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels.

When mentioning Anthony Edwards, he showered him with solid praise, placing him at the top of the strongest opponents he faced this past year.

“I would say this year, the toughest players to guard were Ant and Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander),” he confessed.