Robin Lopez, Malik Beasley agree to one-year deals with Bucks

Robin Lopez and Malik Beasley have agreed to one-year deals with the Milwaukee Bucks, per sources. Robin, 35, is once again reunited with twin brother Brook Lopez. On Monday, Beasley signed a one-year, $2.71 million deal with the Eastern Conference contender.

As a trade restriction, the 6-foot-4 guard cannot be traded until Dec. 15, 2023. Meanwhile, Robin Lopez inked a one-year, $3.2 million contract with the club. Likewise, the 7-foot center is ineligible for a trade until Dec. 15. Both players will become unrestricted free agents next summer.

Free agent center Robin Lopez has agreed to a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Robin and Brook reunited again. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2023



Robin Lopez was selected 15th overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2008 NBA Draft out of Stanford. The California native played four seasons with Phoenix (2008-12), one with the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans (2012-13 season), and two with the Portland Trail Blazers (2013-15).

Additionally, he then played one season with the New York Knicks (2015-16 season), three with the Chicago Bulls (2016-19), one with Milwaukee (2019-20 season), one with the Washington Wizards (2020-21 season), one with the Orlando Magic (2021-22 season), and last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lopez made two starts in 37 appearances with the Cavs in the 2022-23 season. He averaged 3.0 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 8.1 minutes per game. The 15-year veteran also shot career bests of 64% from the field and 50% beyond the arc.

In Cleveland’s 128-96 win over the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 22, the center recorded a season-high 12 points and grabbed three boards in 16 minutes off the bench. He finished 6-of-7 (85.7%) shooting from the floor and also added a block as well.

Furthermore, Malik Beasley was selected 19th overall by the Nuggets in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Florida State. He played four seasons with Denver (2016-20), three with the Timberwolves (2019-22), and had short stints with the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers this past season.

Malik Beasley’s free agent deal with the Bucks, per source: One-year, $2.7 million minimum. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2023

As part of a three-team trade in February, the Jazz traded Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to the Lakers; L.A. sent a 2024 second-round draft pick to the Timberwolves; and the Lakers traded Damian Jones, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Russell Westbrook, and a 2027 first-round draft pick to Utah.

Moreover, Minnesota dealt D’Angelo Russell to L.A., and Utah sent Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Mike Conley, a 2025 second-round draft pick, and a 2026 second-round draft pick to the Timberwolves. Of course, Westbrook was then waived by the Jazz in February, and he went on to sign a contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Malik Beasley, 26, made 27 starts in 81 games split between the Jazz and Lakers this past season. The seven-year veteran averaged 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 25.8 minutes per contest.

The guard scored a season-high 29 points in the Lakers’ 118-113 victory against Portland on Nov. 19 and in a 125-116 loss to the Detroit Pistons four days later. Beasley also grabbed a season-high 11 boards in that loss to Detroit.

These latest moves by the Bucks are for roster depth.

