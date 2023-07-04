Main Page
Robin Lopez, Malik Beasley agree to one-year deals with Bucks
Robin Lopez and Malik Beasley have agreed to one-year deals with the Milwaukee Bucks, per sources. Robin, 35, is once again reunited with twin brother Brook Lopez. On Monday, Beasley signed a one-year, $2.71 million deal with the Eastern Conference contender.
As a trade restriction, the 6-foot-4 guard cannot be traded until Dec. 15, 2023. Meanwhile, Robin Lopez inked a one-year, $3.2 million contract with the club. Likewise, the 7-foot center is ineligible for a trade until Dec. 15. Both players will become unrestricted free agents next summer.
According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Milwaukee Bucks hold third-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. A few sportsbooks are giving the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics better odds.
Free agent center Robin Lopez has agreed to a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Robin and Brook reunited again.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2023
Robin Lopez was selected 15th overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2008 NBA Draft out of Stanford. The California native played four seasons with Phoenix (2008-12), one with the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans (2012-13 season), and two with the Portland Trail Blazers (2013-15).
Additionally, he then played one season with the New York Knicks (2015-16 season), three with the Chicago Bulls (2016-19), one with Milwaukee (2019-20 season), one with the Washington Wizards (2020-21 season), one with the Orlando Magic (2021-22 season), and last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Robin Lopez, Malik Beasley sign one-year deals with the Milwaukee Bucks; neither player is eligible for a trade until Dec. 15
Lopez made two starts in 37 appearances with the Cavs in the 2022-23 season. He averaged 3.0 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 8.1 minutes per game. The 15-year veteran also shot career bests of 64% from the field and 50% beyond the arc.
In Cleveland’s 128-96 win over the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 22, the center recorded a season-high 12 points and grabbed three boards in 16 minutes off the bench. He finished 6-of-7 (85.7%) shooting from the floor and also added a block as well.
Furthermore, Malik Beasley was selected 19th overall by the Nuggets in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Florida State. He played four seasons with Denver (2016-20), three with the Timberwolves (2019-22), and had short stints with the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers this past season.
Malik Beasley’s free agent deal with the Bucks, per source: One-year, $2.7 million minimum.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2023
As part of a three-team trade in February, the Jazz traded Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to the Lakers; L.A. sent a 2024 second-round draft pick to the Timberwolves; and the Lakers traded Damian Jones, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Russell Westbrook, and a 2027 first-round draft pick to Utah.
Moreover, Minnesota dealt D’Angelo Russell to L.A., and Utah sent Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Mike Conley, a 2025 second-round draft pick, and a 2026 second-round draft pick to the Timberwolves. Of course, Westbrook was then waived by the Jazz in February, and he went on to sign a contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Malik Beasley, 26, made 27 starts in 81 games split between the Jazz and Lakers this past season. The seven-year veteran averaged 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 25.8 minutes per contest.
The guard scored a season-high 29 points in the Lakers’ 118-113 victory against Portland on Nov. 19 and in a 125-116 loss to the Detroit Pistons four days later. Beasley also grabbed a season-high 11 boards in that loss to Detroit.
These latest moves by the Bucks are for roster depth.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- Robin Lopez, Malik Beasley agree to one-year deals with Bucks
- Thunder’s Chet Holmgren returns after an 11-month injury with powerful four-block Summer League exhibition
- Trail Blazers not interested in Heat trade package for Damian Lillard
- After scoring 17 points against the Thunder last night, Jazz’s Ochai Agbaji feels this next NBA season will be his breakthrough
- Celtics sign Dalano Banton to a two-year, $4.2 million contract
-
NBA 1 week ago
Basketball player Oscar Cabrera who blamed COVID-19 vaccine for his myocarditis has passed away
-
Headlines 1 week ago
Best Fits for Paul George if Traded
-
Headlines 1 week ago
Dallas Mavericks Showing Heavy Interest in Bruce Brown
-
Headlines 1 week ago
Tobias Harris’ Father Says 76ers Have Not Used Son as an “Assassin Scorer”