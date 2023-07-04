Home » news » Robin Lopez Malik Beasley Agree To One Year Deals With Bucks

Robin Lopez, Malik Beasley agree to one-year deals with Bucks

Robin Lopez, Malik Beasley agree to one-year deals with Milwaukee Bucks
Robin Lopez and Malik Beasley have agreed to one-year deals with the Milwaukee Bucks, per sources. Robin, 35, is once again reunited with twin brother Brook Lopez. On Monday, Beasley signed a one-year, $2.71 million deal with the Eastern Conference contender.

As a trade restriction, the 6-foot-4 guard cannot be traded until Dec. 15, 2023. Meanwhile, Robin Lopez inked a one-year, $3.2 million contract with the club. Likewise, the 7-foot center is ineligible for a trade until Dec. 15. Both players will become unrestricted free agents next summer.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Milwaukee Bucks hold third-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. A few sportsbooks are giving the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics better odds.


Robin Lopez was selected 15th overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2008 NBA Draft out of Stanford. The California native played four seasons with Phoenix (2008-12), one with the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans (2012-13 season), and two with the Portland Trail Blazers (2013-15).

Additionally, he then played one season with the New York Knicks (2015-16 season), three with the Chicago Bulls (2016-19), one with Milwaukee (2019-20 season), one with the Washington Wizards (2020-21 season), one with the Orlando Magic (2021-22 season), and last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Robin Lopez, Malik Beasley sign one-year deals with the Milwaukee Bucks; neither player is eligible for a trade until Dec. 15

Lopez made two starts in 37 appearances with the Cavs in the 2022-23 season. He averaged 3.0 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 8.1 minutes per game. The 15-year veteran also shot career bests of 64% from the field and 50% beyond the arc.

In Cleveland’s 128-96 win over the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 22, the center recorded a season-high 12 points and grabbed three boards in 16 minutes off the bench. He finished 6-of-7 (85.7%) shooting from the floor and also added a block as well.

Furthermore, Malik Beasley was selected 19th overall by the Nuggets in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Florida State. He played four seasons with Denver (2016-20), three with the Timberwolves (2019-22), and had short stints with the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers this past season.

As part of a three-team trade in February, the Jazz traded Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to the Lakers; L.A. sent a 2024 second-round draft pick to the Timberwolves; and the Lakers traded Damian Jones, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Russell Westbrook, and a 2027 first-round draft pick to Utah.

Moreover, Minnesota dealt D’Angelo Russell to L.A., and Utah sent Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Mike Conley, a 2025 second-round draft pick, and a 2026 second-round draft pick to the Timberwolves. Of course, Westbrook was then waived by the Jazz in February, and he went on to sign a contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Malik Beasley, 26, made 27 starts in 81 games split between the Jazz and Lakers this past season. The seven-year veteran averaged 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 25.8 minutes per contest.

The guard scored a season-high 29 points in the Lakers’ 118-113 victory against Portland on Nov. 19 and in a 125-116 loss to the Detroit Pistons four days later. Beasley also grabbed a season-high 11 boards in that loss to Detroit.

These latest moves by the Bucks are for roster depth.

