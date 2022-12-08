Rockets’ Josh Christopher, Bruno Fernando questionable vs. Spurs

Houston Rockets guard Josh Christopher (sore foot) and center Bruno Fernando (illness) are listed as questionable for Thursday night’s road game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Kevin Porter Jr. (sore knee) is listed as questionable as well. Through 17 games off the bench this season, Christopher is averaging 2.9 points and 1.1 rebounds. He’s also shooting 43.8% from the floor and 21.4% beyond the arc.

Based on a couple of NBA betting sites, the Rockets have the lowest odds to win the championship in 2023. However, a few sportsbooks show Jalen Green with the 14th-best odds to win Most Improved Player of the Year this season.

Kevin Porter Jr. (sore knee,) Josh Christopher (sore foot) and Bruno Fernando (illness) questionable to pay for the Rockets in San Antonio tomorrow. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) December 7, 2022

Furthermore, the Rockets are coming off an incredible 132-123 double-overtime win versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Green led Houston in scoring with 27 points in 44 minutes played. Now, the Rockets have won four of their last seven games.

Including their win over the Sixers, the Rockets are 7-17 (11-11-2 ATS) and rank 14th in the Western Conference standings. While they’re 3-12 on the road this season, the Spurs are 3-10 at home.

San Antonio is 0-6 in its past six matchups against Southwest Division opponents. The Spurs have failed to cover the spread in their previous five home games, too. After upsetting the 76ers at home, Houston will get to play the worst team in the Western Conference record-wise.

“It’s huge for our confidence,” Rockets coach Stephen Silas said after his team upsetted the Sixers. “Any time that you spend as much time as we do teaching and developing, you want to see the fruits of that.”

Rookie forward Tari Eason ended his performance with 18 points, six boards, and three steals. He finished 7-of-11 (63.6%) shooting from the field and sank two three-pointers.

Spurs inj. rep. vs. Houst.: Barlow (G Lg., out)

Bates-Diop (foot sprain, out)

Poeltl (knee bruise, out)

Sochan (quad bruise, out)

Wesley (MCL sprain, out)

Vassell (sore knee, doubt.)

Langford (back tightness, prob.)

McDermott (ankle sprain, prob)

Richardson (ankle sprain, prob) — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) December 7, 2022

“He’s always around the basketball and with that comes more trust and more minutes,” Silas said of Eason.

As for the Spurs’ injury report, three players are listed as probable: Doug McDermott (ankle), Josh Richardson (ankle), and Romeo Langford (back).

Keita Bates-Diop is out for Thursday’s home game due to a foot injury. Of course, Jakob Poeltl (quad), Blake Wesley (MCL), and Jeremy Sochan (quad) remain out indefinitely.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Rockets have a 50.4% chance of beating the Spurs at AT&T Center. Houston enters this matchup as a 2.5-point favorite.