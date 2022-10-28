Home » news » Russell Westbrook Upgraded To Probable Against Timberwolves

Russell Westbrook upgraded to probable against Timberwolves

USA Today Network
On Friday, Russell Westbrook was upgraded to probable for the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Tonight’s game starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Due to a hamstring injury, Westbrook was sidelined in the Lakers’ 110-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. However, with or without the nine-time All-Star, the team is not playing well.

Retrieved from various NBA betting sites, the Lakers possess the 15th-best odds to win the championship in 2023. A few sportsbooks have dropped their title odds after starting the 2022-23 season winless.

The Lakers never started 0-4 during Dr. Jerry Buss’s 34-year ownership tenure. The Orlando Magic and Sacramento Kings are the only other winless teams.

Russell Westbrook is also off to a disappointing start offensively to begin the 2022-23 season.

Through three games, the two-time scoring champ is averaging 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2 steals. While LeBron James continues to praise Westbrook for his defensive play, the guard is missing several of his shots.

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is upgraded to probable for tonight’s game versus Timberwolves

Regarding the Lakers’ struggles, LeBron said, “It’s a new system. It’s a new group of guys together. We’re still trying to get familiar with one another.”

Russell Westbrook is shooting 11-of-38 (28.9%) from the field and 1-of-12 (8.3%) from 3-point range. For the 15-year veteran, these numbers for a starter are nothing to celebrate.

During the offseason, the guard exercised his $47,063,478 player option for this season. If Lakers G.M. Rob Pelinka attempts to trade Mr. Triple Double soon, his next team would need the necessary cap space.

Quite a few NBA analysts believe Westbrook is untradable because of his contract. Not to mention, the guard turns 34 this November.

Now, three games are a tiny sample size. So, perhaps the veteran deserves the benefit of the doubt. Then again, Russell Westbrook has underperformed ever since Washington traded him to the Lakers last August.

In 65 starts of the 2020-21 season, the guard averaged a career-high 11.7 assists, along with 22.2 points, 11.5 boards, and 1.4 steals.

Last season, in 78 starts with the Lakers, the UCLA product logged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 1 steal per game. He also shot 44.4% from the floor and 29.8% from beyond the arc.

Other players on the Lakers’ injury report include SF Cole Swider (out), SF LeBron James (probable), C Anthony Davis (questionable), and SF Juan Toscano-Anderson (out).

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Timberwolves have a 64.6% chance of defeating the Lakers tonight. Los Angeles is a 7-point underdog on the road. Will Russell Westbrook and the Lakers get their first win of the season at Target Center? Feel free to place a bet.

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

