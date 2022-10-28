Russell Westbrook upgraded to probable against Timberwolves

On Friday, Russell Westbrook was upgraded to probable for the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Tonight’s game starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Due to a hamstring injury, Westbrook was sidelined in the Lakers’ 110-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. However, with or without the nine-time All-Star, the team is not playing well.

Retrieved from various NBA betting sites, the Lakers possess the 15th-best odds to win the championship in 2023. A few sportsbooks have dropped their title odds after starting the 2022-23 season winless.

Lakers’ Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to probable to return tonight vs. Timberwolves. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 28, 2022

The Lakers never started 0-4 during Dr. Jerry Buss’s 34-year ownership tenure. The Orlando Magic and Sacramento Kings are the only other winless teams.

Russell Westbrook is also off to a disappointing start offensively to begin the 2022-23 season.

Through three games, the two-time scoring champ is averaging 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2 steals. While LeBron James continues to praise Westbrook for his defensive play, the guard is missing several of his shots.

Regarding the Lakers’ struggles, LeBron said, “It’s a new system. It’s a new group of guys together. We’re still trying to get familiar with one another.”

Russell Westbrook is shooting 11-of-38 (28.9%) from the field and 1-of-12 (8.3%) from 3-point range. For the 15-year veteran, these numbers for a starter are nothing to celebrate.

During the offseason, the guard exercised his $47,063,478 player option for this season. If Lakers G.M. Rob Pelinka attempts to trade Mr. Triple Double soon, his next team would need the necessary cap space.

Quite a few NBA analysts believe Westbrook is untradable because of his contract. Not to mention, the guard turns 34 this November.

Lakers injury report vs. MIN… QUESTIONABLE

Russell Westbrook (left hamstring)

Anthony Davis (lower back tightness) PROBABLE

LeBron James (left foot soreness) OUT

Thomas Bryant (left UCL)

Dennis Schroder (right UCL)

Scottie Pippen Jr (2-way)

Cole Swider (2-way) — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) October 27, 2022

Now, three games are a tiny sample size. So, perhaps the veteran deserves the benefit of the doubt. Then again, Russell Westbrook has underperformed ever since Washington traded him to the Lakers last August.

In 65 starts of the 2020-21 season, the guard averaged a career-high 11.7 assists, along with 22.2 points, 11.5 boards, and 1.4 steals.

Last season, in 78 starts with the Lakers, the UCLA product logged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 1 steal per game. He also shot 44.4% from the floor and 29.8% from beyond the arc.

Other players on the Lakers’ injury report include SF Cole Swider (out), SF LeBron James (probable), C Anthony Davis (questionable), and SF Juan Toscano-Anderson (out).

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Timberwolves have a 64.6% chance of defeating the Lakers tonight. Los Angeles is a 7-point underdog on the road. Will Russell Westbrook and the Lakers get their first win of the season at Target Center? Feel free to place a bet.