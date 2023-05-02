Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox promises to use Game 7’s loss to the Warriors as a learning experience

“Being at the age that we are, you have a lot of basketball left to be played,” the 25-year-old said. “You’re entering your prime, you want to have the best years of your basketball career coming up. Losing to this team, you just learn from it.

“You take everything that they did to us, that they taught us, you try to be better at those things and just continue to work at it.”

In general, it was a weird night in Sacramento, as Fox couldn’t emulate rival star Stephen Curry’s three-point shooting, teammate Malik Monk precision was also off, and big man Domantas Sabonis wasn’t the strong presence we are used to seeing from him.

“It’s going to sting for a long time, but you have to come back ready from the get-go, from training camp,” Monk said. “I definitely want to be playing again at this time next year […] You can’t dream of anything like this unless you’re doing it.”

After the game, both squads showed mutual respect for each other after an intense seven-game battle

“I wanted to pay my respects,” Golden State’s Draymond Green said after the match. “We’ve been in a lot of playoff series against a lot of guys, and if I’m honest, you leave with less respect for a lot of guys … There are some you gain respect for. Fox is one of those guys.”

On the other side of the court, Monk simply showered Curry in praise. “Steph being Steph; that’s it. Kudos to Steph,” he said.

Take a look at the Warriors star’s historic exhibition, as he dropped 50 points against the Kings this Sunday: