Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe is the first NBA player since LeBron James to average at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists on 60% true shooting over a five-game span at the age of 20 or younger.

Over his last five games, Sharpe is averaging 26.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.0 assists on 67.9% true shooting. His player efficiency rating (12.9) and usage percentage (22.7%) this season are also career highs.

Through 22 appearances this season, Sharpe is averaging career highs of 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 37.1 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 42.6% from the floor and career bests of 36.5% outside the arc and 82.3% at the foul line.

Sharpe recorded a season-high 29 points in wins over the Detroit Pistons (Nov. 1) and Cleveland Cavaliers (Nov. 30). In Portland’s 103-95 victory against Cleveland on Nov. 30, the guard also grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds in 40 minutes of action.

Portland Trail Blazers’ Shaedon Sharpe posting best stat line for NBA player aged 20 or younger since LeBron James

Last season, Sharpe drained a career-high six 3-pointers in a 120-80 loss to the Sacramento Kings on March 29. The 2022 first-rounder shot 5-of-10 (50%) from deep this season in a 125-112 win over the Dallas Mavericks last Friday.

In Portland’s 132-127 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, the second-year guard notched 27 points, three boards, six assists, and one steal in 41 minutes as a starter.

It was his fifth-straight game with at least 24 points.

The Trail Blazers played without Deandre Ayton, who missed his third straight game, and Malcolm Brogdon, who sat out his second in a row. Both have right knee soreness.

Portland finished with a season-high 19 3-pointers. Anfernee Simons had five and Sharpe had four. Simons scored a season-high 38 points and made a career-high 13 free throws.

“We played good, man,” Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said. “We just keep scrapping no matter what. … When you’re trying to build something, there’s going to be some pain in that. It’s not easy because I love to win everything I do.”

Portland is currently 6-16 and ranks 14th in the Western Conference standings.