Sources reveal that most Warriors players had ‘some version of a problem’ with Jordan Poole

Although it was a popular notion that Jordan Poole wasn’t liked by all in the Golden State locker room, now sources have revealed that the situation was much worse than it was first believed. It seems that most players in the Warriors roster had some sort of problem with the rising star, and the feelings remain today even after his trade to the Wizards.

Now that he made his way to Washington, more stories are coming out that prove that the 24-year-old needed a fresh start away from the Bay Area.

NBA insider Logan Murdock, who specializes in the San Francisco club, went on the latest episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast” and explained in detail what really went down with Poole, revealing that even Klay Thompson had his issues with the shooting guard.

“All the established guys had some version of a problem with Jordan Poole, whether it was Klay ironically saying that Jordan doesn’t pass the ball enough and shoots too much,” the reporter shared.

“And then you have Draymond [Green], who sees Jordan as this guy and is like ‘Yeah, I did punch him’.”

Murdock’s claims are contradictory to what Anthony Slater reported last week about team star Stephen Curry being very sad to see Jordan get traded out of California.

It's still not sinking that we traded Jordan Poole 😢 pic.twitter.com/UsYy6oV4dW — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) June 27, 2023

The 24-year-old is no longer a Warriors player after he was involved in the Chris Paul trade that first took the veteran point guard from Phoenix to Washington, and finally exchanged for Poole who became a part of the Wizards last week.

The young guard was the 19th overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft and impressed many during most stages of his spell in the Bay Area. However, there was an unhealthy dynamic going around him with other core players in Golden State that eventually needed to be eradicated.

After playing all 82 regular season matches last season, Jordan averaged 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Jordan’s reputation got worse during the playoffs, as he missed a lot of important shots during the series against the Kings and Lakers

Will the rising star be able to bounce back to his best form in Washington? If he was having trouble in the Warriors camp, leaving was probably his best move, as he’ll want to play for a team that places their complete trust in his abilities.

Check out Clippers foward Paul George’s take on the matter during the last episode of his “Podcast P” show:

During the postseason, Poole’s shot efficiency went down the drain, and many Warriors fans deemed him responsible for losing so many games.

As an experienced veteran, Curry knows well how to handle these situations. Back when Golden State was losing the series to Sacramento, the superstar was asked constantly about Jordan’s performances as he stated he believes the whole team is to blame for their defeats.

“We get questions about him a lot, and our whole team, we’re in this together in the sense of trying to figure out how to win playoff games,” Curry told reporters postgame. “We all have to make adjustments. We all have to play better considering we’re in a 3-1 hole. So there’s no sense in isolating him in this situation. It’s all about collective, what can we all do to be better.”