Spurs renounce the free agent rights to Gorgui Dieng

The San Antonio Spurs have renounced the free agent rights to Gorgui Dieng, per sources. The Spurs will not be re-signing him. Dieng, 33, signed a pair of 10-day contracts with San Antonio in January. On Feb. 10, the 6-foot-10 center inked a one-year, $895,743 Rest-of-Season deal with the club.

Three Spurs players have cap holds: Romeo Langford (restricted bird; $16,902,771), Dominick Barlow (bird; $1,801,769), and Dieng (non-bird; $2,019,706). Cap holds are placeholders for unsigned draft picks, pending free agents, and offer sheets. Renouncing any cap holds can afford a team new cap space.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the San Antonio Spurs hold 19th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the New Orleans Pelicans, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The San Antonio Spurs renounced the free agent rights to Gorgui Dieng. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 18, 2023



At the moment, all 30 NBA teams are over the salary floor of $122.4 million. Max cap space can be created for these six teams by waiving and/or renouncing the free agent rights to a player: Charlotte Hornets ($23.3 million), Orlando Magic ($14.8 million), Indiana Pacers ($7.5 million), Utah Jazz ($4.6 million), Spurs ($2.9 million), and Detroit Pistons ($315,000).

Gorgui Dieng made one start in 33 appearances with the Spurs in the 2022-23 season. The 10-year veteran averaged 3.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 11.5 minutes per game while shooting 38.5% from the field and 76.9% at the foul line.

In San Antonio’s 130-115 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Mar. 31, the center recorded season highs of 14 points and 10 rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench. He finished 5-of-7 (71.4%) shooting from the floor and 4-of-5 (80%) outside the arc as well.

With the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021-22 season, Dieng posted a season-high 12 points in a 98-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Dec. 23, 2021, and in a 130-118 loss against the Chicago Bulls four days later.

For other offseason moves, the Spurs signed center Sandro Mamukelashvili to a one-year, $2.02 million contract, forward Julian Champagnie to a four-year, $12 million deal, and acquired wings Cedi Osman and Lamar Stevens from the Cleveland Cavaliers in a three-team trade.

spurs page needs updates. Romeo Langford was renounced over a week ago, so his cap hold shouldn’t be there Gorgui Dieng was renounced Tre Jones has not signed his contract yet, so his cap hold should still apply at this time and stevens was just waived today — raider rocker (@raiderrocker18) July 17, 2023



Stevens was waived by San Antonio this past Monday. Stevens had $400,000 of his contract guaranteed prior to his waiver. San Antonio will have $400,000 in dead money if the Penn State product isn’t claimed off waivers.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich also signed a five-year, $80 million contract extension with the team. Popovich, 74, is a five-time NBA champion (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014), three-time NBA Coach of the Year (2003, 2012, 2014), and four-time NBA All-Star Game coach (2005, 2011, 2013, 2016).

Earlier this month, Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams finalized a four-year, $53 million sign-and-trade agreement with the Dallas Mavericks. As part of a three-team trade, San Antonio received Mavs forward Reggie Bullock and an unprotected 2030 Dallas pick swap. The Celtics received multiple second-round draft picks.

Additionally, the Spurs traded a second-round draft pick and cash to the Phoenix Suns for Cameron Payne.

