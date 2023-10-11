The San Antonio Spurs are signing free agent forward Paul Watson to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to sources. Watson, 28, last played for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2021-22 season.

In 2017, the 6-foot-6 wing went undrafted out of California State University, Fresno. On Oct. 5, 2018, Watson inked an Exhibit 10 deal with the New York Knicks. However, he was waived a day later.

The Spurs have also signed Paul Watson to a training camp deal. The Spurs’ training camp roster is now full with 21 players. — Paul Garcia (@PaulGarciaNBA) October 10, 2023



In January 2020, Watson signed a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks and made only two appearances with them in the 2019-20 season.

After he was waived by the Hawks, the forward inked a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors.

Moreover, the Arizona native appeared in eight games off the bench with Toronto, averaging 3.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 8.8 minutes per game. Not to mention, he shot 52.6% from the floor, 44.4% beyond the arc, and 77.8% at the foul line.

Of course, his two-way contract with Toronto was converted into a regular deal in December 2020.

San Antonio Spurs sign forward Paul Watson to an Exhibit 10 contract; forward Dominick Barlow and guard Sir’ Jabari Rice occupy the Spurs’ two-way spots

Furthermore, Paul Watson made two starts in 27 games with the Raptors in the 2020-21 season. The Fresno State product averaged a career-high 4.1 points per game, along with 1.7 boards and 11 minutes. Plus, he shot a career-best 46.9% from downtown.

In Toronto’s 113-102 win over the Orlando Magic on April 16, 2021, the wing recorded a career-high 30 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 26 minutes as a starter.

Although Watson was waived by the Raptors in August 2021, he signed a two-way contract with Oklahoma City a month later in September. During the 2021-22 season, the undrafted forward made three starts in nine games played with the Thunder. He logged 3.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 17.3 minutes per game.

Paul Watson’s 20 PTS, 6 3PM in the 3rd quarter sparks the @Raptors. Watson: 30 PTS, 8 3PM (career-highs)

Yuta Watanabe: 21 PTS (career-high)

Stanley Johnson: 13 PTS, 6 REB pic.twitter.com/xgkdR1pAv2 — NBA (@NBA) April 17, 2021



Nonetheless, Watson was waived by OKC in February 2022.

While in the NBA G League from 2017 through 2022, the forward appeared in 142 regular season and Showcase Cup games for the Westchester Knicks, Raptors 905, and Oklahoma City Blue.

With this latest signing, the Spurs’ training camp roster is now full with 21 players.

Exhibit 10 contracts are non-guaranteed, allowing teams to waive the signee without taking a cap hit. As a matter of fact, an Exhibit 10 contract can be converted into a two-way deal before the regular season begins.

Forward Dominick Barlow and guard Sir’ Jabari Rice occupy two of the Spurs’ two-way slots. Under the new collective bargaining agreement, each NBA team can sign a maximum of three two-way players.

Additionally, if Watson is waived by the San Antonio Spurs, he will be eligible to receive a bonus worth up to $75,000 by joining the Austin Spurs, San Antonio’s G League affiliate, and spending at least 60 days with the G League team.

