San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama became the first rookie in NBA history to record at least five 3-pointers and five blocks in a game, during Thursday night’s 132-118 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 7-foot-4 big man ended his outing with 28 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and five blocks in 32 minutes as a starter. He finished 9-of-17 (52.9%) shooting from the floor and 5-of-7 (71.4%) from 3-point range.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, Wembanyama is still the front-runner to win NBA Rookie of the Year.

Wembanyama logged his 31st career double-double while playing the entire fourth quarter. Not only that, but he also became the first player in NBA history with at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, five blocks, and five 3-pointers in a game.

“It’s a lot of mental,” Wembanyama said. “You know, Kobe [Bryant] said to win a game. It mostly takes shots, big shots, because they don’t call like any fouls. It’s not as much the physical battle. Even though in defense it’s 90% effort, but offensively it’s a lot of mental.”

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama joined David Robinson, Shaquille O’Neal for a few records

Wembanyama is averaging 23.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 5.3 blocks over his last seven games. He is the first NBA player to average at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and five blocks in a seven-game span since David Robinson in February 1994.

Furthermore, Wemby has scored at least 15 points in each of his last 29 games, the longest such streak by a rookie since Shaquille O’Neal in 1992-93 (54 games).

“He obviously is not afraid to put himself out there,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said about his rookie sensation. “He will take shots and he is not afraid. And he is not worried if he misses it or what the consequences are or anything like that. He likes those moments.”

Through 54 games (all starts) of his rookie season, Wembanyama is averaging 20.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals, an NBA-leading 3.3 blocks, and 28.7 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 46.7% from the floor, 32.7% beyond the arc, and 81.4% at the foul line.

The Frenchman leads the league with 180 blocks. He also ranks 10th in total rebounds (551) this season, 12th in rebounds per game, sixth in defensive rebounds (434), 15th in steals (71), sixth in usage percentage (31.8%), and second in block percentage (9.9%).

The Spurs (12-48) host the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night.