Spurs waive veteran guard Cameron Payne

The San Antonio Spurs have waived veteran guard Cameron Payne, according to sources. Payne, 29, is interested in joining a contending team that will offer him a larger role. In July, the Phoenix Suns traded Payne, $5.6 million cash, and a 2025 second-round draft pick to San Antonio for a 2024 second-rounder.

Among the NBA teams interested in adding Payne once he clears waivers include the Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, and Cleveland Cavaliers. NBA insiders are reporting that he’s asking for greater minutes and more starts.

The Spurs acquired a future second-round pick and $5.6M for Payne in the July trade. Spurs have several young guards on roster that they’re building around now. Payne had a 31-point game vs. Nuggets in Game 6 of Western Semifinals. https://t.co/dVwjE1D292 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 11, 2023



The 6-foot-1 guard was selected 14th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Murray State University. Payne has played for OKC (2015-17), the Chicago Bulls (2017-19), Cavaliers (2018-19 season), and the Suns (2019-23).

With Phoenix, the Tennessee native served as a backup point guard to Chris Paul for three seasons. Payne signed a three-year, $19 million contract with the Suns in August 2021.

Of course, Cameron Payne made 12 starts in 58 appearances with Phoenix in the 2021-22 season. Of course, he averaged career highs of 10.8 points and 4.9 assists per game while shooting 40.9% from the floor and 33.6% outside the arc.

Additionally, the guard made 15 starts in 48 games with the Suns in the 2022-23 season. Payne logged 10.3 points, 2.2 boards, 4.5 assists, and 20.2 minutes per game. Plus, he shot 41.5% from the field and 36.8% from downtown.

This will be fun 😎 Our Promotional and Theme Nights for the ’23-24 season ➡️: https://t.co/GM2WQArPKX pic.twitter.com/tabOo43XKR — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) September 8, 2023



In Phoenix’s 130-119 win over the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 16, 2022, the Murray State product recorded a then-career-high 29 points, three rebounds, seven assists, and one block in 34 minutes as a starter. Plus, he shot 9-of-17 (52.9%) from the floor and drained six 3-pointers.

Moreover, Payne posted a career-high 31 points in Game 6 of the 2023 Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets. However, Denver won the matchup 125-100 away to clinch the series.

