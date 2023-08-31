It pretty much goes to say without a doubt that Ben Simmons just produced his worst-ever campaign in the NBA, as it has been reported that the Australian had a number of complications this past season that kept him from his performing as his usual self.

The Nets guard recently opened up about his mental health, recovering from a lingering injury and his ambition for this upcoming competition. The 27-year-old even addressed his relationship with head coach Jacque Vaughn, which had a rocky.

“For me to come back and dominate people will be great,” Simmons told the press this week. “I don’t intend to come back the same player I was last [season], because that’s not even close to where I am. I get excited because I’m like, ‘Damn, I would [expletive] on the player I was last year.’ But I know where I was at last year, so it’s easy to say that. But it’s just fun to go and do the thing that you love when you’re out there.”

Nevertheless, once again Stephen A. Smith showed no mercy for the athlete and called him out for not being able to deliver despite the fact that he’s recieving a big fat paycheck every month.

“We know this much about Ben Simmons as well, the brother don’t miss the checks,” the ESPN star said in a two-minute rant. “The checks keep coming in. No matter what is going on with him mentally or emotionally, the brother shows up to the bank to get his money. At some point in time, you’ve got to earn it.”

The legendary broadcaster believes that the Australian should dedicate himself to work hard and keep his mouth shut.

“It’s time for Ben Simmons to step up. I understand whatever it is you were going through, I get that, I’m not sitting here diminishing any of that stuff he was going through, but enough’s enough. You’re getting money, ain’t you? You’re getting paid, ain’t you? Ain’t nobody asking you to go on the front lines in Ukraine against Russia, it’s about basketball,” Smith expressed. “What the hell’s wrong with you? Step the hell up.”

Simmons also addressed his mental health and his process to recover through rehab and surgery

The 27-year-old was central in the James Harden operation which took him to Philly and the Australian to Brooklyn. Unfortunately for him, he was sidelined during the entire 2021/22 campaign due to a back injury, which meant he had to endure a long recovery from much needed surgery.

“Rehab was a little different because it wasn’t with people that I’ve been with before, so it kind of felt a little bit new. It was just one of those things where they didn’t really know my body, so they didn’t know what I really needed at the time,” the Nets guard said this week.

“I know he’s been through a lot and I understand that. But considering how great his talent was and considering me meeting him face-to-face last year, swearing down that he’s ready to go, and then you wet the bed the way you did last season? I’m sick of this,” Smith said.

“This is a great talent that is putting his talent to waste. Nobody in their right mind would trust them in the future,” he concluded.