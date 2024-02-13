Home » news » Stephen Curry Passes Mookie Blaylock For 41st On The Nbas All Time Assists List

Stephen Curry passes Mookie Blaylock for 41st on the NBA’s all-time assists list

Updated 3 mins ago on • 2 min read
Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry passes Mookie Blaylock for 41st on the NBA all-time assists list
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry moved up from No. 42 to 41 on the NBA’s all-time assists list, passing Mookie Blaylock, in Monday night’s 129-107 win over the Utah Jazz.

Curry, 35, has recorded 5,977 assists across his 15-year playing career. After passing Blaylock (5,972), he’s now 49 dimes away from overtaking Baron Davis (6,025) for the 40th spot.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Curry is now the odds-on favorite to win NBA Clutch Player of the Year. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.


The 10-time All-Star guard ended his performance with 25 points, six rebounds, 10 assists, three steals, and one block in 32 minutes of action. He shot 9-of-19 (47.4%) from the field and 7-of-16 (43.8%) from 3-point range.

Five of his seven 3-pointers were made in the fourth quarter. It was also his third straight game with seven or more 3s. He has registered 12 such games so far this season.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry ranks eighth among active players in NBA career assists

“The flow of the game tells you a little bit of what’s necessary,” said Curry. “They know if I hit a couple shots, they know I’m probably going to keep shooting.”

Curry ranks eighth among active players on the NBA’s all-time assists list. He trails Chris Paul (11,731), LeBron James (10,792), Russell Westbrook (9,401), James Harden (7,411), Kyle Lowry (6,897), Mike Conley (6,170), and Jrue Holiday (6,090).

In Golden State’s 113-112 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 2, the veteran guard notched 22 points, four rebounds, and a season-high 11 assists in almost 37 minutes of action.


Of course, Curry is already the Warriors’ franchise leader in career assists. The two-time MVP leads Guy Rodgers (4,855), Draymond Green (4,401), Tim Hardaway (3,926), Rick Barry (3,247), Chris Mullen (3,146), Jeff Mullins (2,913), Sleepy Floyd (2,518), and other players.

While Curry doesn’t rank in the top 10 for assists this season, he does lead the NBA in free throw percentage (92.7%), 3-pointers (241), and 3-point attempts (572).

Curry drained a season-high 11 3-pointers on 16 attempts (68.8%) against Indiana last Thursday.

Furthermore, the Warriors host the Clippers on Wednesday night before playing Utah on the road again Thursday.

