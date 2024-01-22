Home » news » Stephen Curry to release a book titled "I Am Extraordinary"

NBA

Stephen Curry to release a book titled “I Am Extraordinary”

Stephen Curry is many things. He is an All-Star, an All-NBA guard, an MVP, a Finals MVP, a NBA Champion, the greatest shooter ever. You get the point.

But do you know what he also is that we don’t talk about too much? A published author.

“I Am Extraordinary”

On March 12, 2024, Curry will release a children’s book (published by Penguin Workshop and illustrated by Geneva Bowers) that can be found everywhere you normally find books (Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Walmart, etc.).

The book is 40 pages long and intended for kids between the ages four and seven. The goal of the book is to inspire youth and help them overcome self-doubt. Here is what the book’s about section says:

“It’s the first day of school for Zoe, a young girl with hearing loss who dreams of playing on her school’s soccer team. But, self-conscious of her hearing aids, Zoe is too nervous to try out. With the help of and perspectives from new friends, what begins as a bumpy, anxiety-filled start for Zoe, soon transitions into an eye-opening experience about what it means to be different—and what it means to be extraordinary. I Am Extraordinary teaches kids how to look inside themselves to find self-acceptance and the confidence to achieve any goal.”

Not His First Book

You may not know this if you aren’t deeply rooted in the children’s book community, but this actually isn’t Curry’s first time being a published author. He has another children’s book titled, “I Have a Superpower.” That book also follows a similar theme to his upcoming book (in that it intends to motivate children to overcome obstacles and follow their dreams).

The book came out in September 2022 and is a great way to get your Curry children’s book fix if you are excited about his upcoming release and can’t wait until March.

According to Amazon, “I Have a Superpower” is currently ranked 49th in the Children’s Basketball Books category.

