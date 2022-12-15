Suns’ Deandre Ayton (ankle), Devin Booker (hamstring) questionable vs. Clippers

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) and guard Devin Booker (left hamstring tightness) are questionable for Friday night’s road game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jae Crowder (personal), Cameron Payne (foot), Cameron Johnson (knee), and Duane Washington Jr. (hip) are also listed on the Suns’ injury report. Crowder, Johnson, and Washington Jr. are out indefinitely. Payne was downgraded to out versus Los Angeles.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Suns possess the fifth-best odds to win the championship in 2023. Check out which sportsbooks show greater odds for the Golden State Warriors and Clippers in the Western Conference.

Through 26 starts this season, Ayton is averaging 17 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. Plus, logging 28.8 minutes per game while shooting 61.9% from the floor. Not to mention, he has recorded 13 double-doubles.

On Nov. 30, in the Suns’ 132-113 win over the Chicago Bulls, the center scored a season-high 30 points in 32 minutes of action. Along with grabbing 14 boards, Ayton shot 11-of-17 (64.7%) from the field.

Ayton has missed just two games so far this season.

Additionally, Devin Booker is averaging 27.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.0 steal per game through 26 starts this season. He’s shooting 47.8% from the field and 37.5% beyond the arc as well.

Booker missed the last two games because of a left hamstring injury.

In the Suns’ 134-133 loss to the Utah Jazz on Nov. 18, the guard scored a season-high 49 points in 42 minutes played. Booker finished 16-of-31 (51.6%) shooting from the floor and knocked down two 3-pointers.

This is the first three game losing streak for the Suns since the 2021 NBA Finals — Brendon Kleen (@BrendonKleen14) December 10, 2022

Phoenix is one a five-game skid. The team’s last win came on Dec. 4 against the San Antonio Spurs. As for the Clippers, they are 3-2 in their past five games.

Of course, the Suns defeated Los Angeles on the road in the first meeting on Oct. 23. For another betting trend, Phoenix is 2-1 in its last three matchups versus the Clippers.

Based on ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Clippers have a 52.3% chance of defeating the Suns at home. Sportsbooks not yet released the odds for this contest. Bettors are expecting Phoenix to extend its losing streak.