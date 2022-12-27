Home » news » Suns Devin Booker Left Groin Strain Cameron Payne Foot Out Vs Grizzlies

Suns’ Devin Booker (left groin strain), Cameron Payne (foot) out vs. Grizzlies

Suns Devin Booker (left groin strain), Cameron Payne (foot) out vs Grizzlies
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (left groin strain) and forward Cameron Payne (foot) are out for Tuesday night’s road game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Phoenix will also play without Landry Shamet (Achilles). Both Jae Crowder (personal) and Cam Johnson (knee) remain out indefinitely.

As for the Grizzlies, Danny Green is listed as questionable for this matchup. Green injured his ACL and LCL in his left knee while with the Philadelphia 76ers last season. He has not yet made his 2022-23 season debut. In 62 appearances with the Sixers last season, Green averaged 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 1.0 steal.

According to a number of NBA betting sites, the Suns possess the sixth-best odds to win the championship in 2023. Check out which sportsbooks show greater odds for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Los Angeles Clippers.

Through 29 starts this season, Booker is averaging a career-high 27.1 points. Along with logging 4.6 boards and 5.6 assists per game, the eight-year veteran is shooting 47.7% from the floor and 37% from 3-point range.

Booker left Sunday’s game against the Nuggets due to a groin injury. He did not return. On Dec. 17, in the Suns’ 118-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, the guard scored a season-high 58 points in 43 minutes of action. He finished 21-of-35 (60%) shooting from the field and 6-of-12 (50%) beyond the arc.

Suns guard Devin Booker (left groin strain), forward Cameron Payne (foot) are out against Grizzlies on Tuesday

Additionally, Cameron Payne is averaging career highs of 12.7 points, 5.3 assists, and 1.0 steal through 26 appearances this season. He’s also shooting 41.6% from the floor and 38.7% outside the arc.

Leading into this Western Conference matchup, Phoenix has won only three of its past 10 games. The Suns are currently on a three-game skid. Although the Grizzlies are 8-3 in their last 11 contests, they are just 1-4 in their previous five games.

Of course, the Suns are 1-5 in their last six road games. And Phoenix is 6-14 in its past 20 road games versus Memphis. Plus, the Grizzlies have won seven consecutive contests at home. They are 10-4-1 ATS in their previous 15 games played this month as well.

Based on ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Grizzlies have a 70.4% chance of defeating the Suns at home. Sportsbooks have not yet released the betting lines for this matchup. Memphis is likely the favorite.

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

