Suns pursuing forwards Harrison Barnes, Kyle Kuzma, KJ Martin

The Phoenix Suns are interested in trading for Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes, Washington Wizards wing Kyle Kuzma, and Houston Rockets forward KJ Martin, according to sources.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Atlanta Hawks have opened preliminary trade discussions for John Collins. But while Suns G.M. James Jones inquired about the sixth-year player, the team will likely not take on Collins’ hefty salary.

“The Suns are a team showing desire in Collins, those sources have added, but they appear uninclined to take on the long-term money of Collins, who is in the second season of a five-year, $125 million contract,” said Charania.

Collins is making $23.5 million this season and will earn $25.34 million in the 2023-24 season. Also, the forward has a $26.58 million player option for the 2025-26 season.

Therefore, more viable options for Phoenix include Barnes, Kuzma, and Martin. “In addition, the Suns expressed interest in forwards such as Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes, Washington’s Kyle Kuzma and Houston’s KJ Martin, league sources have said,” continued Charania.

Through 14 starts this season, Barnes is averaging 11.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists with Sacramento. While logging 30.9 minutes per game, he’s shooting 43.9% from the field as well.

Meanwhile, Kuzma is recording 18.3 points, 8.1 boards, and 3.1 assists through 15 starts with the Wizards. He’s shooting a career-high true shooting percentage of 55.5%.

The 2020 NBA champion is logging a career-best player usage percentage of 25.3%.

Last Thursday, Washington coach Wes Unseld Jr. found success using the forward as the team’s primary ball-handler in their 113-105 win over the Dallas Mavericks. The Suns could use Kuzma’s mid-range shooting.

As for KJ Martin, the Rockets forward is averaging 10.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists through 15 appearances this season. Although, he made starts in just three contests.

Furthermore, the 21-year-old is shooting 52.9% from the floor and 34% from downtown. On Oct. 31, in the Rockets’ 95-93 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Martin scored a season-high 23 points.

The Suns will work out a trade to improve their frontcourt at some point this season. Jae Crowder is rumored to be a part of the trade package. The 10-year veteran has not played since the 2022 Western Conference Finals.

Of course, the NBA trade deadline is February 9, 2023.