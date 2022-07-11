Taj Gibson agrees to one-year deal with Wizards

Taj Gibson has agreed to a one-year deal with the Wizards. This signing comes two days after the Knicks waived the 13-year veteran. On Aug. 7, 2021, the center/forward agreed to restructure his contract. His deal was altered to a two-year, $10.1 million contract. He earned $4.910 million last season and is projected to make $5,155,500 for the 2022-23 season.

Of course, on Jan. 7, 2021, Gibson signed as a free agent again with the Knicks. In the 2021-22 NBA season, Gibson averaged 4.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and almost 1 block per game in a total of 52 games played. He averaged 51.8% shooting from the field and 39.5% from 3-point range. The NBA veteran turned 37 years old last month.

Taj Gibson helps add depth at center for Wizards

Equally important, aside from Gibson, the Wizards also have Yannick Nzosa and Vernon Carey Jr. at center. Nzosa was selected 54th overall by the team in last month’s draft. Days ago, Thomas Bryant also left the Wizards to sign a one-year, $2 million contract with the Lakers. Therefore, the team had to explore other options to revamp the roster for next season.

In the Knicks’ 123-117 win over the Pelicans on Oct. 30, 2021, Gibson ended his performance with a season-high 13 points in 21 minutes played. Then, in the Knicks’ 112-100 loss to the Bucks on Nov. 10, the forward/center scored a season-high nine rebounds in 25 minutes of action.

During the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Gibson finished his Game 5 performance with 4 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 block in the Knicks’ 103-89 loss to the Hawks. He has not reached career-high numbers in the playoffs since 2014.

Over the past two seasons, Taj Gibson started in only seven games for New York. His playing time has dwindled since the 2018-19 season, but he is still averaging at least four rebounds per game. Knicks president Leon Rose and G.M. Scott Perry have full confidence in Mitchell Robinson. The center signed a four-year, $60 million deal this offseason.

The Knicks had to move players around to sign Jalen Brunson

In addition to re-signing Robinson, the Knicks had to clear up cap space to sign free agent guard Jalen Brunson. They traded Kemba Walker, Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel to the Pistons. And Walker then discussed a contract buyout with Detroit, allowing him to hit free agency.

According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, the Knicks signed Brunson through cap space instead of negotiating a sign-and-trade agreement with the Mavericks. Brunson signed a four-year, $104 million contract with New York at the start of free agency.

Both the Knicks and Wizards had underwhelming performances in the 2021-22 season. The Wizards finished 35-47 (.427) and ranked 12th overall in the Eastern Conference. After Scott Brooks agree to part ways with Washington in 2021, Wes Unseld Jr. replaced him.

Likewise, the Knicks went 37-45 (.451) last season, ranking 11th overall in the East. The team was officially eliminated from playoff contention after the Hawks defeated the Cavaliers at the end of March. Other news stories related to Taj Gibson are on the main page.

