Team USA Routs Puerto Rico for Top Seed in Medal Round

Team USA finished off Olympic pool play 3-0 with a 104-83 victory over Puerto Rico to clinch the top overall seed in the medal round of the Paris Olympics. The U.S. will now face Brazil in the quarterfinals on Tuesday at Bercy Arena.

Team USA entered the matchup as a 36.5-point favorite. Despite failing to cover the spread, winning by double digits at Pierre Mauroy Stadium was still an expected outcome. The U.S. shot 40-of-81 (49.4%) from the floor and 9-of-32 (28.1%) from 3-point range.

“I think we got done what we wanted to accomplish, winning all three games and securing the top seed,” Team USA coach Steve Kerr said. “We know we have to play better. Part of this tournament is it gets harder as you go.

“Our goal is just to try to get better each game, and we’ll have tomorrow off and then a one-week sprint, three games. So, we’ll see how we do.”

Anthony Edwards breaks out the WINDMILL in Paris! 🔥 #ParisOlympics 📺 NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/FdFYNz5eXr — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2024

Anthony Edwards led Team USA in scoring with 26 points, including 15 in his first 10 minutes on the floor. He finished 11-of-15 (73.3%) shooting. His breakaway windmill dunk in the fourth quarter amused Team USA’s bench.

“I wanted to dunk on somebody, but I ain’t got a lane yet,” Edwards said. “So I’m glad I got that one.”

Fellow second-unit teammate Kevin Durant scored 11 points in another impactful reserve performance. He has 48 points total across the three games in Lille and is now just five points shy from setting the all-time American Olympic scoring record, which is currently held by Lisa Leslie (488 career points).

LeBron James added 10 points, six rebounds, and eight assists; Joel Embiid posted 15 points and two blocks while being booed

Additionally, LeBron James has started the past two games at point guard. He recorded eight assists against Puerto Rico, finishing pool play with 21 total in three games. The four-time NBA champion also scored 10 points.

While the Americans went 3-0 in Olympic pool play, any loss at this point would cost Team USA the gold.

“We know it’s going to be difficult, it’s going to be challenging,” James said. “We better be ready to go.”

Then there’s Joel Embiid, who struggled in the opener against Serbia and sat against South Sudan. Embiid had his best game of the Olympics, as he added 15 points and two blocks.

-Attempts a logo 3, and airballs it 😭 pic.twitter.com/gEpTskNNXj — BASKETBALL ON 𝕏 (@BASKETBALLonX) August 3, 2024

Although the French crowd booed him again for choosing to play for Team USA, he views the boos and hisses as a compliment for being a more-than-OK basketball player.

“At the end of the day, I think a lot of people think it’s hate. I see it as love and respect,” Embiid said. “If I wasn’t an OK basketball player, I would not receive that type of treatment and so I see myself as being blessed and that’s why I interact with them.”

Jose Alvarado of the New Orleans Pelicans, the only NBA player on the Puerto Rican roster, led his team with 18 points. Alvarado scored nine points in the first quarter, and Puerto Rico led by as many as eight.

Nearly 20 years ago, Puerto Rico opened the 2004 Olympics by completing one of the largest international upsets in history, defeating the Americans by 19 points. It was the first loss by a Team USA squad with NBA players.