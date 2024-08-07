Team USA Rolls Past Brazil, Advances to Olympic Semifinals

Team USA defeated Brazil 122-87 on Tuesday in the Olympic quarterfinal. The team is now two wins from a fifth consecutive gold medal and is scheduled for another meeting with Serbia in the semifinals Thursday.

With Tuesday’s 35-point win, Team USA has won each of its first four games by at least 15 points, marking the first time a U.S. men’s team has accomplished this feat since the 2008 Redeem Team, per ESPN Stats & Information.

Devin Booker led the Americans in scoring with 18 points on 6-of-9 (66.7%) shooting from the field and five 3-pointers. He also finished with three rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes of action.

Kevin Durant also added 11 points for Team USA, passing Lisa Leslie (488 career points) for the most points in American Olympic history. Durant, who entered the day five points behind Leslie as the U.S. Olympic scoring leader, ended the day with 494 points for his career.

“Records are meant to be broken, so somebody will come along and do the same to me,” Durant said. “My focus is on trying to win this gold.”

Additionally, LeBron James recorded 12 points, three boards, nine assists, and three steals in 17 minutes as a starter. The four-time NBA MVP shot 5-of-6 (83.3%) from the field and hit two of his three free throws.

However, James needed four stitches above his left eye after Brazil’s Georginho De Paula accidentally elbowed him in the face midway through the third quarter while going for a rebound.

James exited to the locker room and did not return to the game. It is not expected to cost him any more time. James’ ball movement helped the Americans amass 18 assists on their first 19 baskets.

“For a guy who truly is a point forward at heart, for him to be the leading scorer in NBA history when that’s kind of the secondary thing that he does, he’s crazy,” Team USA coach Steve Kerr said. “But that’s LeBron.”

Although Team USA remains flawless at 4-0, the Americans are not taking their next matchup with Serbia lightly.

“We can’t get lulled to sleep because we beat them twice,” Kerr said. “We have to be prepared for their best effort. We’ve got to think about, what are they going to do differently?”

Former NBA player Bruno Caboclo led Brazil in scoring with 24 points.