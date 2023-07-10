Trade rumors continue to swirl around Toronto’s Pascal Siakam. The 29-year-old could have already played his last games as a member of the Raptors. He was speculated to be traded mid-season and those discussions have not stopped. One new team entering the mix in a possible trade for Siakam this offseason is the Indiana Pacers. They could be looking to increase their chances of making noise in the East next season. Adding Siakam would undoubtedly help.

The Indiana Pacers have missed out on the last three postseasons, last appearing in 2019-20 under Nate McMillan. This past season, the Pacers finished 11th in the East and missed the play-in tournament. They are a few pieces away from being a real contender in the East.

Trading for Pascal Siakam would add another star player to their roster. Reports around the league say that Siakam wants to stay in Toronto, but the Raptors could be ready to move on.

The Pacers have contacted the Raptors to discuss a Pascal Siakam trade, per @michaelgrange pic.twitter.com/H83w4YPN0v — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 10, 2023

The Raptors have a big decision to make with all-star forward Pascal Siakam

This offseason, we’ve heard the chatter of the Atlanta Hawks’ reported interest in Pascal Siakam. Recently, Michael Grange of Sports Net reported that the Pacers are now in the mix to try and trade for Siakam. The Raptors have yet to engage in extension talks 2019 NBA champ this offseason.

He is eligible for a four-year, $192 million max contract this summer. The Raptors are hesitant to sign him to another large deal. If the Raptors traded Siakam away, they would new a player of value in exchange for Siakam on top of draft picks.

The Pacers could try and deal with Myles Turner or Buddy Hield in a deal. Hield or Turner’s contract could help match Siakam’s $37.9 million he’s owed next season. Indiana also has a slew of draft picks that they could add to a trade package as well.