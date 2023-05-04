For just the fifth time under Steve Kerr, the Warriors have lost Game 1 of a playoff series. They have won 3 of those previous 4 series when going down 1-0 to start. The LA Lakers have won 25 straight playoff series when they win Game 1 and will look to keep that streak alive vs Golden State. Tonight, the Warriors will get their chance at revenge in Game 2. Tip-off is at 9:00 pm EST.

Golden State was down by just three points with less than 10 seconds left in Game 1. All they needed was a three to tie the game and sent it to OT. Steph Curry was instantly doubled and the ball ended up in Jordan Poole’s hands. He forced a 28-foot jump shot and it missed.

Poole’s coaches and teammates defended him after the game for the shot he took. The Warriors would have loved a chance to take that game to OT, but it wasn’t meant to be. Tonight, NBA betting sites have the Warriors at (-270) to win Game 3 at home.

The Warriors will come out hungry tonight for a win

It was clear in Game 1 that the Lakers’ size is going to be a problem for the Warriors. Golden State’s biggest player in the starting lineup is six-foot-nine. Meanwhile, the Lakers have LeBron James and Anthony Davis whom the Warriors need to worry about.

The Lakers had 53 rebounds in Game 1. LeBron and AD combined for 34 of those rebounds, 23 coming from Davis himself. Golden State had 49 rebounds in Game 1. Kevon Looney also had 23 rebounds himself, but the Warriors need every player to fight on the glass with the size the Lakers have down low.

Offensively the Warriors can handle their own, but they need to focus on the defensive end. The Lakers made just six threes in Game 1 and still managed to win. Golden State had three players make six three-pointers each and they still lost.