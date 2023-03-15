It was a hectic trade deadline for the Lakers this year and the team added a bunch of new pieces in hopes of making a playoff run. They were lacking consistent three-point shooting in the first half of the season and got some quality players who’ve helped the team tremendously since then. Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell have made a huge impact from deep and that’s why the Lakers set a new franchise record with 15 three’s made in the first half.

The score was not particularly close at the half last night as the Lakers had a 75-40 lead after knocking down 15 threes in the first half alone. Seventy-five points was also a season-high for the first two quarters for LA as well. With that win, they are now in tenth in the West and would make the play-in tournament if the season ended today.

Halftime: Lakers 75, Pelicans 40 LA set a new franchise record for 3s made in a half (15). They also set a new season high for points in a half. Malik Beasley has 21 points and seven 3s — one shy of the team record in a half (Kobe had 8 in 2003). AD has 20 points and 8 rebounds. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 15, 2023

Two of the most valuable additions at the deadline for the Lakers have been Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell. Both offer quality guard play and have the consistent three-point shooting that the Lakers need to be successful. Last night the two of them alone accounted for 54 percent of the Lakers’ three-pointers attempted.

Beasley is shooting the three-ball at (.358) this season in his time with the Jazz and the Lakers. He’s also attempting 8.5 three-pointers per game. In the game vs New Orleans last night he had 24 points and shot 7-12 from deep. D’Angelo Russell had 17 points and five rebounds along with three triples made.

Russell is back in his second stint with the Lakers. This season he’s shooting (.396) percent from deep and that’s a career-high for him while also taking 7.0 threes per game. Austin Reaves, a second-year pro also provides a nice spark of three-point shooting off the bench for LA as well.