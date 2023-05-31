Denver and Miami will face off in the NBA Finals beginning tomorrow night. However, for the other 28 teams across the league, off-season plans have been underway. Making a move in their front office was the New York Knicks. The team announced that they will not extend the contract of General Manager Scott Perry. He spent six seasons in New York.

Perry first began his front-office career in the NBA with the Sacramento Kings. He joined the New York Knicks in the 2017-18 season under previous team president Steve Mills. Leon Rose took over as team president in 2020 and Perry was lucky to keep his job.

As General Manager, Perry oversaw transition and helped make the Knicks’ roster what it was this postseason. New York won their first playoff series this season for the first time in a decade. Despite their success as a team, it was not enough for the Knicks to retain Perry as GM.

GM Scott Perry and the Knicks will part ways after his contract expires this summer, per @IanBegley pic.twitter.com/5yb7gMFzof — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 31, 2023

Scott Perry is out as GM of the New York Knicks

After six seasons as GM of the New York Knicks, the team announced they will not extend the contract of Scott Perry. The 59-year-old was on an expiring contract and he said he plans to explore other options when his contract has ended with the Knicks.

While the Knicks might not have been the best team in the NBA, Perry helped give the Knicks stability they had not had in years. The addition of Jalen Brunson this past offseason elevated the Knicks to new heights. Their team still needs to add some pieces, but Perry helped the Knicks prove they can make it out of the first round and beyond.

New York’s next GM will inherit a roster that needs to be reshaped. Luckily, the Knicks have the draft capital to be able to do so. They don’t have any first-round picks in this year’s draft, but they have their own first-round choice in the next six drafts after the 2023 draft coming up in June. Additionally, they have four other first-round picks from prior deals they’ve made.