The Spurs are pulling out star Victor Wembanyama out of the Summer League after only two games

It seems that Victor Wembanyama only needed two games to prove his worth, as the Spurs have just decided to shut him down of what may have been his last Summer League participation. The San Antonio club have seen all they needed out of their rising star, and rather preserve him from the rest of this offseason tournament.

The French sensation’s final numbers from his 54 minutes in two games are 36 points, 20 rebounds, 8 blocks and 3 assists with a 41% efficiency from shooting from the floor.

His team pulling him out comes as no surprise, especially as the Texan franchise never really intended to have him play through the entirety of the Summer League. Now the Spurs will be able to take a look at other players during the rest of the competition.

The Spurs are shutting down Victor Wembanyama for the rest of summer league, sources tell @TimBontemps. pic.twitter.com/s754Rcv0Wi — ESPN (@espn) July 10, 2023

“I’m going to sit down with the Spurs to know what the next months are going to be like,” the 19-year-old said after his second-match finale. “When to go on vacation, when to start back working out, where I’m going to practice, in San Antonio or somewhere else. I just know I’ve got two to three months — two to three great months — that are coming and they’re going to change my life.”

While San Antonio still have three to four more matches left in the Las Vegas tournament, their rising star might finally get the chance to take a much-needed break from the basketball courts, as he’s been playing nonstop for almost a year. Wembanyama competed in the French playoffs and immediately headed to the US to prepare for the 2023 NBA Draft.

As training camp starts in early October, his management believes its time for him to vacation before the 82-contest regular season begins.

“In the past month, I think basketball wasn’t even 50% of my schedule,” the player explained. “I can’t stand it. I know it’s a special moment in my life, but I’m glad it’s over. Honestly. I just want to hoop. I just want to work out, lift because this is my life. Obviously, every first pick is going to go through this. And it just makes me better for the future.”

Wembanyama is delighted to know that coach Gregg Popovich has just extended his contract to five more years

74-year-old Gregg Popovich’s new five-year contract to remain coach and president of the team was announced this Saturday, just as the team was preparing for their next Summer League match. Young Wembanyama couldn’t hold his excitement to know he’ll have his new coach for the long run.

“There’s something great going on, starting,” he said. “We kind of knew it was going to happen, but now it’s, let’s get it rolling. We can get started now.”

In the meantime, Wembanyama will dedicate to learn from all the feedback he’s recieved in the past couple of weeks, ever since he was selected the No. 1 overall pick of the draft.

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gave him some words of advice about how to endure his NBA future as healthy as possible.

“The difficulty is learning how you can best contribute to a winning effort,” Abdul-Jabbar told him in a pregame interview. “That’s what you’ve got to learn how to do with your skill set. You will find out what that is basically in preseason. You’ll find out a lot about that.”